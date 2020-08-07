BTS' BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE is Coming to U.S. Theaters

The film will be released in the U.S. beginning September 10.

The worldwide release date for BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE, the latest film from global superstars BTS, has been confirmed beginning September 10, together with the unveiling of the movie's official poster.

There will be limited screenings of BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE starting September 10 in various territories worldwide, with more screenings in additional territories beginning September 24. To find a full list of dates, visit www.BTSincinemas.com. Dates vary per territory and subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.

BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE is the fourth film from BTS following 2019's record-breaking release of BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, which reached a box office of $24.3m and saw 2.55m tickets sold across 112 territories around the world.

The BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' is now over. The worldwide stadium tour topped the Billboard Boxscore, and marked BTS as the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium. The tour took place across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh, and Seoul.

With unprecedented access, BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Off stage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before.

Facing my other self 'PERSONA'

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing has said on the release: "We're delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release of BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE, which gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for a fourth time for this must- see BTS big screen experience."

In addition, last year's BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE will be returning to theaters around the world for a limited engagement on August 28, August 29 and August 30. Fans in theaters will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek from the latest film.

Tickets for BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE will be on sale from the official film website from Thursday, August 13.

Tickets for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE re-release featuring the exclusive sneak peek will be on sale from Tuesday, August 18.

Fans will be able to find their closest screening and ticket information at the official website (www.BTSincinemas.com) and are encouraged to sign-up for updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information.

