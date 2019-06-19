BRAVE NEW WORLD Series Rounds Out Cast

Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One), Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve) have joined Brave New World, the series based on the the foundational Aldous Huxley science-fiction novel. They join previously announced series regulars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay and Harry Lloyd in the series produced by UCP and Amblin Television.

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd (The Theory of Everything)) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay (Black Mirror)) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story)), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Supporting characters-both friend and foe-in Bernard, Lenina and John's world include:

Frannie (Kylie Bunbury), Lenina's best friend, a Beta Plus who embraces her conditioning and New London's social order.

Wilhelmina "Helm" Watson (Hannah John-Kamen, who previously worked with Amblin under the direction of Steven Spielberg for the sci-fi feature Ready Player One) a hedonistic artist and New London's premier maker of Feelies.

Henry Foster (Sen Mitsuji), an Alpha Plus in every way, who works alongside Bernard as a counselor at The Bureau of Stability.

CJack60 (Joseph Morgan), an Epsilon relegated to physical, tedious jobs, who is deeply impacted after witnessing a horrifying incident.

Mustafa Mond (Nina Sosanya), a World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London's social structure and utopian promise.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series will be executive produced by David Wiener (Homecoming) and Grant Morrison (Happy!), along with Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television. Brian Taylor (Happy!) will executive produce on the first episode. Wiener will also serve as series showrunner. Owen Harris (Black Mirror) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.





