BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTV

For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy.

Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! The first episode of Brat Loves Judy: THE BABY Special, premieres tonight, Thursday, November 30 at 9pm ET on WE tv. New episodes air weekly on Thursdays.

On the season premiere of Brat Loves Judy: THE BABY Special, Brat and Judy juggle their new life with baby True, they must decide if they will hire a nanny.

Watch a preview here: