BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER Is Coming to Peacock

Focus Features’ BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER streams exclusively on Peacock June 30.

The sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls’ trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The film stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson.

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER is the latest addition to Peacock’s Must-See Movies here and Peacock’s film offering from theaters, including Focus Features’ action-comedy film POLITE SOCIETY, Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale RENFIELD and box office hit COCAINE BEAR.

Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies, including comedy, horror, action and adventure, kids films and more.

