BLACKBERRY Film Coming to AMC as Limited Series

On AMC, BlackBerry will air in three parts on November 13, 14 and 15. All three episodes will be available on AMC+ on November 13.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

BLACKBERRY Film Coming to AMC as Limited Series

BlackBerry, the buzzy and critically acclaimed feature film released in the U.S. by IFC Films last spring is coming to television as a three-part limited series, premiering on AMC and AMC+ on November 13.

The special television event includes 16 minutes of never-before-seen footage. On AMC, BlackBerry will air in three parts on November 13, 14 and 15. All three episodes will be available on AMC+ on November 13.

“We are thrilled to bring BlackBerry to AMC and AMC+ in the form of this three-part limited series for television, featuring extended scenes and new footage sure to delight the fans of this lively and frequently hilarious true-life drama,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“This is a truly entertaining story with great performances, whether you are old enough to have owned one of these once ubiquitous devices or not.”

BlackBerry stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jay Baruchel (This Is The End) and tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.

Also starring Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, Mad Men), Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies), Michael IRONSIDE (Total Recall, Scanners) and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche). 

BlackBerry on AMC+ will give viewers the option of a retro tech binge with all four seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed HALT AND CATCH FIRE also available on the streaming platform. Viewers can experience the rise and fall of one of the world’s most pervasive and beloved electronic devices and then check in with Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace), Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis), John Bosworth (Toby Huss) and Donna and Gordon Clark (Kerry Bishé and Scoot McNairy).

Blackberry will also be available in the Based On A True Story collection on AMC+ featuring a selection of other movies and series inspired by true events.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month Photo
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month

Attesting to Brooks’ influence in the comedy and entertainment world is a host of notable celebrity figures including: Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Wanda Sykes, Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller, Steven Spielberg, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Jonah Hill, Judd Apatow, Sharon Stone, Brian Williams, Anthony Jeselnik, and more.

2
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBCs Tree-Lighting Special Photo
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's Tree-Lighting Special

Kelly Clarkson will not only host NBC’s iconic Christmas special, but also deliver festive performances – all from the historic NYC spot that is now also home to her eponymous talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance. 

3
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content Photo
BravoCon 2023 Coming to Peacock With Special Content

Peacock exclusives include BravoCon’s highly anticipated panels featuring the casts of Emmy Award-nominated “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and BravoCon’s first shoppable panel, “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” a one-stop shop featuring some of Bravo’s top business mavens pitching their most beloved products.

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 27 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD