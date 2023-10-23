BLACKBERRY Film Coming to AMC as Limited Series

BlackBerry, the buzzy and critically acclaimed feature film released in the U.S. by IFC Films last spring is coming to television as a three-part limited series, premiering on AMC and AMC+ on November 13.

The special television event includes 16 minutes of never-before-seen footage. On AMC, BlackBerry will air in three parts on November 13, 14 and 15. All three episodes will be available on AMC+ on November 13.

“We are thrilled to bring BlackBerry to AMC and AMC+ in the form of this three-part limited series for television, featuring extended scenes and new footage sure to delight the fans of this lively and frequently hilarious true-life drama,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“This is a truly entertaining story with great performances, whether you are old enough to have owned one of these once ubiquitous devices or not.”

BlackBerry stars Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Jay Baruchel (This Is The End) and tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone.

Also starring Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Saw), Saul Rubinek (Hunters, True Romance), Rich Sommer (The Devil Wears Prada, Mad Men), Martin Donovan (Tenet, Big Little Lies), Michael IRONSIDE (Total Recall, Scanners) and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche).

BlackBerry on AMC+ will give viewers the option of a retro tech binge with all four seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed HALT AND CATCH FIRE also available on the streaming platform. Viewers can experience the rise and fall of one of the world’s most pervasive and beloved electronic devices and then check in with Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace), Cameron Howe (Mackenzie Davis), John Bosworth (Toby Huss) and Donna and Gordon Clark (Kerry Bishé and Scoot McNairy).

Blackberry will also be available in the Based On A True Story collection on AMC+ featuring a selection of other movies and series inspired by true events.