BLACK PANTHER is the Biggest Airing of a Feature Film on Broadcast Television Since FROZEN

The film aired to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who recently died after a four year battle with stage IV colon cancer.

ABC's airing of Black Panther was the biggest airing of a feature film on broadcast television since Frozen in 2016, Variety reports.

In he key 18-49 demographic, the film had a 1.5 rating, representing ABC's best for Sunday nights this summer.

Following the film, the network aired a special tribute program for Boseman, which brought in 5.2 million viewers in Live+3.

Read more on Variety.

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, after a four year battle with stage IV colon cancer. Boseman is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He starred in the film Black Panther in 2018, for which he won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Read his full obituary on BroadwayWorld.

