Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released on Vinyl

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released on Vinyl

Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By album, featuring the Oscar®-nominated song "Lift Me Up" performed by Rihanna, is now available on 12" Vinyl 2-LP (set).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By Tracklist:

LP 1:

Side 1

  1. Lift Me Up
  2. Love & Loyalty (Believe) - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa
  3. Alone - Performed by Burna Boy
  4. No Woman No Cry

Side 2

  1. Árboles Bajo El Mar - Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika
  2. Con La Brisa - Performed by Ludwig Göransson and Foudeqush
  3. La Vida - Performed by Snow Tha Product (Featuring - E-40)
  4. Interlude - Performed by Stormzy
  5. Coming Back For You - Performed by Fireboy DML
  6. They Want It, But No - Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

LP 2:

  1. Side 1
  2. Laayli' kuxa'ano'one - Performed by Adn Maya Colectivo and Pat Boy and Yaalen K'uj and All Mayan Winik
  3. Limoncello - Performed by OG DAYV and Future
  4. Anya Mmiri - Performed by CKay (Featuring - PinkPantheress)
  5. Wake Up - Performed by Bloody Civilian (Featuring - Rema)
  6. Pantera - Performed by Alemán (Featuring - Rema)
  7. Side 2
  8. Jele - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa
  9. Inframundo - Performed by Blue Rojo
  10. No Digas Mi Nombre - Performed by Calle x Vida and Foudeqush
  11. Mi Pueblo - Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot
  12. Born Again

Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Donna Summer Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May Photo
Donna Summer Documentary to Premiere on HBO in May
HBO Original documentary LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER, directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Life Animated,” HBO’s “The Apollo”) and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, will be shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs.
AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice’s MAYFAIR WITCHES Photo
AMC Networks Renews Anne Rice’s MAYFAIR WITCHES
AMC Networks has renewed its hit series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a second season. The second series in a growing Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC and AMC+, Mayfair Witches premiered last month to strong viewership on AMC and dethroned Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as the #1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+.
Jerry Seinfelds Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June Photo
Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and JS Touring announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added four more performances to his record-breaking Beacon Theatre residency on May 6 and June 3, 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm each night.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share