BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released on Vinyl

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By album, featuring the Oscar®-nominated song "Lift Me Up" performed by Rihanna, is now available on 12" Vinyl 2-LP (set).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By Tracklist:

LP 1:

Side 1

Lift Me Up Love & Loyalty (Believe) - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa Alone - Performed by Burna Boy No Woman No Cry

Side 2

Árboles Bajo El Mar - Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika Con La Brisa - Performed by Ludwig Göransson and Foudeqush La Vida - Performed by Snow Tha Product (Featuring - E-40) Interlude - Performed by Stormzy Coming Back For You - Performed by Fireboy DML They Want It, But No - Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

LP 2:

Side 1 Laayli' kuxa'ano'one - Performed by Adn Maya Colectivo and Pat Boy and Yaalen K'uj and All Mayan Winik Limoncello - Performed by OG DAYV and Future Anya Mmiri - Performed by CKay (Featuring - PinkPantheress) Wake Up - Performed by Bloody Civilian (Featuring - Rema) Pantera - Performed by Alemán (Featuring - Rema) Side 2 Jele - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa Inframundo - Performed by Blue Rojo No Digas Mi Nombre - Performed by Calle x Vida and Foudeqush Mi Pueblo - Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot Born Again

Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.