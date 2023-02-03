BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Soundtrack Released on Vinyl
Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe.
Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By album, featuring the Oscar®-nominated song "Lift Me Up" performed by Rihanna, is now available on 12" Vinyl 2-LP (set).
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From and Inspired By Tracklist:
LP 1:
Side 1
- Lift Me Up
- Love & Loyalty (Believe) - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa
- Alone - Performed by Burna Boy
- No Woman No Cry
Side 2
- Árboles Bajo El Mar - Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Lirika
- Con La Brisa - Performed by Ludwig Göransson and Foudeqush
- La Vida - Performed by Snow Tha Product (Featuring - E-40)
- Interlude - Performed by Stormzy
- Coming Back For You - Performed by Fireboy DML
- They Want It, But No - Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe
LP 2:
- Side 1
- Laayli' kuxa'ano'one - Performed by Adn Maya Colectivo and Pat Boy and Yaalen K'uj and All Mayan Winik
- Limoncello - Performed by OG DAYV and Future
- Anya Mmiri - Performed by CKay (Featuring - PinkPantheress)
- Wake Up - Performed by Bloody Civilian (Featuring - Rema)
- Pantera - Performed by Alemán (Featuring - Rema)
- Side 2
- Jele - Performed by DBN Gogo and Sino Msolo and Kamo Mphela and Young Stunna and Busiswa
- Inframundo - Performed by Blue Rojo
- No Digas Mi Nombre - Performed by Calle x Vida and Foudeqush
- Mi Pueblo - Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot
- Born Again
Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever," they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.
Related Stories View More TV Stories