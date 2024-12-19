BLACK BOX DIARIES Debuts on Paramount+ in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the announcement of its inclusion in the 2025 Oscar® Shortlist for Best Documentary Feature and a nationwide theatrical release by MTV Documentary Films, the award-winning BLACK BOX DIARIES exclusively debuts on Paramount+ with Showtime in the United States on Tuesday, January 7th.



Directed by Shiori Ito, the film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and has since garnered awards at several top international film festivals. Most recently, BLACK BOX DIARIES was nominated for International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards for Best Feature, Best Director and Best Editing, a Critics Choice Documentary Award and Cinema Eye Honors for Best Nonfiction Feature and Best Debut Feature with Shiori Ito also named among the group’s annual “Unforgettables” honorees.



BLACK BOX DIARIES follows director Ito’s courageous investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute her high-profile offender. Unfolding like a thriller and combining secret investigative recordings, vérité shooting and emotional first-person video, her quest becomes a landmark case in Japan, exposing the country’s desperately outdated judicial and societal systems.



A journalist, writer and filmmaker with a focus on gender-based human rights issues, Shiori Ito wrote the bestselling book "Black Box" based on her experience. The book went on to win the Free Press Association of Japan Award for Best Journalism in 2018 and is now available in 11 languages, including English. In 2020 Ito was listed as one of THE 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. BLACK BOX DIARIES is her feature film debut.



BLACK BOX DIARIES is a Hanashi Films, Cineric Creative and Star Sands Production. It was produced by Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin and Shiori Ito. It is executive produced by Nina L. Diaz and Liza Burnett Fefferman on behalf of MTV Documentary Films; Robina Riccitiello, Josh Peters and Mitsunobu Kawamura.

