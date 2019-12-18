BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT Premieres on Bravo in February

Bravo sets sail on the newest iteration of the highly rated and acclaimed original franchise with "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" premiering Monday, February 3 at 9pm ET/PT. Trading in the motor yacht famed on "Below Deck," this series is set on a luxury sailing yacht with a new crew and equally demanding charter guests looking to follow the wind as they cruise along the crystal-clear blue waters of Corfu, Greece. Chef Adam Glick from "Below Deck Mediterranean" returns to the galley aboard the180-foot-long sailing yacht Parsifal III.

"Below Deck," currently in its seventh season and airing on Monday nights at 9pm ET/PT, is pacing to deliver its best season ever among P25-54 with 1.5 million viewers and 2.5 million total viewers. The second installment of the franchise, "Below Deck Mediterranean" has posted the largest P18-49 ratings growth of any television series that's been airing for the last four years, and is one of only three series across all of television with three consecutive years of P18-49 growth.

On "Below Deck Sailing Yacht," Parsifal's existing crew Captain Glenn Shephard and yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, are joined for the charter season by Chef Adam, Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler and Parker McCown. When the sails are up, the crew's already difficult job gets tougher as they must contend with maneuvering the sails in high winds and adapting to the steep tilt of the boat, all while troubleshooting the needs of the guests and any issues that may arise. Constantly at the whim of the wind, it's a sailing lover's paradise and getting there is part of the fun as they visit the colossal cliffs, explore the breathtaking sites and the beaches in the sun-drenched Ionian Sea.

The physicality of working on a sailing yacht brings new challenges to these young, attractive and adventurous yachties who are ready to work hard and play harder. Below deck, tensions between the crew are amplified by the conditions of working aboard a sailing yacht which has a sleeker design than their motor yacht counterparts, with a smaller galley, almost non-existent stew stations and cramped living quarters. And while two yachties start a roller coaster romance so intense that it might sink the yacht, resident couple Paget and Ciara's existing relationship gets pushed to new boundaries.

Meet the "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" crew:

· Captain Glenn Shephard

· Adam Glick - Chef

· Jenna MacGillivray - Chief Stewardess

· Byron Hissey - Chief Engineer

· Madison Stalker - 2nd Stewardess

· Georgia Grobler - 3rd Stewardess

· Paget Berry - First Mate

· Ciara Duggan - Deckhand

· Parker McCown - Deckhand

"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is produced by 51 Minds in association with Little Wooden Boat Productions. Mark Cronin, Jill Goslicky and Dan Volpe serve as executive producers along with Christian Sarabia and Temple Williams serving as executive producers from 51 Minds. Rebecca Henning and Doug Henning serves as co-executive producer.





