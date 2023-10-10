BELLE COLLECTIVE Returning to OWN In November

OWN's unscripted series “Belle Collective'' returns with all new episodes on Friday, November 10, at 9 pm EST | 7 PM CST.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

OWN's unscripted series “Belle Collective'' returns with all new episodes on Friday, November 10, at 9 pm EST | 7 PM CST. The series continues to spotlight six successful and glamorous Southern women who make things happen in their tight-knit community of Jackson, Mississippi and beyond.  

Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” are the Belles of “Belle Collective,” a dynamic group of entrepreneurs representing their hometown of Jackson and the very best of Black female entrepreneurship in the modern south today.

They continue to navigate their businesses, charity work, and the ups and downs of their personal lives all while always looking fabulous and with just the right balance of sweet and spice they are known and loved for.  

In the upcoming episodes, Lateshia Pearson has a lot on her plate. Her brunch tour gets off to a rocky start due to Latrice dropping the F-bomb and seemingly insulting attendees. When Lateshia confronts Latrice about her bad brunch behavior, their friendship abruptly hits the skids. Glen also gives Lateshia the flux with his erratic behavior, which she feels is encouraged by Latrice's husband, Cliff. Can Lateshia get her marriage and her friendships on track while her businesses are simultaneously taking off? Sogucci and JJ deal with the aftereffects of the altercation with JJ's ex-wife Selena. Will this mean the end for the prospect of a happily blended family? 

Meanwhile, Tambra and Demond are finally pregnant! But after her multiple fibroid surgeries, she's trying to keep her stress in check since she is high risk. Can she accomplish this and keep her pregnancy a secret and still be around these Belles? Also, Tambra's nemesis, Marie, is organizing an upcoming Lupus Gala while also dealing with her mother, Lula, who still struggles with addiction. Essie enlists Aikisha's help for the gala but clashing visions for the fundraiser put the Belles at odds. Can Marie make this gala a success while also trying to get her mom into rehab?  

The season rounds out with the Belles being invited to the State Capitol to receive a big honor, however one of them is excluded and the accusations fly. Will the Collective survive? 

“Belle Collective” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Cherelle Hinds and Michelle Brando as executive producers. 

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network 

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism  of  the  channel.  OWN  is  a  leading  destination  for  premium scripted  and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers.

OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. 



