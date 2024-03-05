BEHIND THE DRAG QUEEN OF THE YEAR Returns With Alaska Thunderf*ck & Lola LeCroix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OUTtv, the leading LGBTQ+ streaming platform, has announced a March 5 premiere date for season 2 of “Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition.”

The docu-series was directed by Adrienne Gruben (She also directed “The Queens” (2019), “Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend” (2019), “Help Me I'm Dying” (2019) starring Katya Zamolodchikova, “Bob the Drag Queen: Live at Caroline's” (2020), “The Alaska Thunderf Extra Special Comedy Special” (2021), and co-directed “Christmas Queens” (2017)), who returns from Season 1 goes behind the scenes of legendary drag queens Alaska Thunderf*ck and Lola LeCroix's Drag Queen Of The Year contest.

“Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition” follows renowned drag queens Alaska Thunderf*ck and her creative drag partner Lola LeCroix as they put together their annual drag pageant to crown the Drag Queen Of The Year. The docu-series provides a detailed look into the planning and creativity that occurs backstage of drag competitions, and closely follows the duo as they come up against challenges and setbacks.

This season, Alaska Thunderf and Lola LeCroix are back to put on another unforgettable drag pageant for their 2023 Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition. Political controversy and last year's dramatic events pose obstacles for the two queens to grapple with in order to crown their next winner. Even though this year's tech crew is more equipped and the contestants all support one another it still doesn't stop the drama and chaos in putting together the drag pageant of the year."

Contestants on season 2 include: Tony Soto; Charles Galin; Snaxx; a z. Abigail Beverly Hillz; Skynsuit; Nicki Jizz, Abhijeet and Beatrix Bella Rouge. Guest stars this year are Meatball, Season 1 contestant DVVSK, Sabbyiana, Tito Soto and Pseuda. Naturally, last year's winner Militia Scunt is on hand to crown her successor, and to give the children a taste of what got her the title. A panel of celebrity judges, all of them either drag artists or drag enthusiasts are on hand to render the verdict that will make one contestant this year's Drag Queen of the Year.

Alaska Thunderf*ck and Lola LeCroix added: “We're so glad there were cameras rolling behind the scenes of the latest Drag Queen of the Year Pageant. The drama, the stress, the nonsense— with this series everyone gets to be a part of it all. Ultimately, we're telling the stories of 8 intrepid and inspiring Drag artists; amplifying their voices and sharing their unique magic with world.”

Endless culture wars have only upped the stakes from last year's pageant. The very essence of drag is under intense –- and often hostile -- scrutiny. On the pageant's commitment to putting the “T” in transgression, co-creator Lola LeCroix says, “We've never been more committed to using our platform for pushing the limits of what drag is, who performs it, and who it's for.”

Filmed live in front of an audience at the historic Montalbán in Hollywood, Season 2 continues its signature mix of glittering spectacle, and intense emotion with cash ‘n' prizes. Its goal, as always, is to put a spotlight on all forms of drag. Alaska and Lola's vision transcends mere inclusivity: the pageant and the show are uniquely focused on the cutting edge of drag.

As in Season 1, the pageant takes place on Mother's Day. Drag mothers and birth mothers are present in many roles, backstage and onstage, to see their children through to coronation. But viewers expecting reality-show drama and staged fights will quickly find… this is not that show. These contestants are committed to lifting each other up, not tripping each other up.

The six-episode docu-series is a Froot.tv and OUTtv Original produced by PEG Productions.

The show will be available exclusively on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel, the OUTtv Roku Channel and OUTtv.com on Comcast and Cox in the US; OUTtv.com, OUTtv Prime Video Channel, the OUTtv Apple Channel and the OUTtv broadcast channel in Canada; OUTtv.com and the OUTtv Prime Video Channel in Australia; OUTtv.com in New Zealand; Ultraview Channel 241, exclusive to Openview in South Africa and FROOT.tv in the UK and Ireland.

ABOUT ALASKA THUNDERf 5000

A bizarre cosmic collision propelled Alaska to Earth…and onto the fifth season of “RuPaul's Drag Race,” where she finished in the final 3 before returning and taking the crown as winner of season two of “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.” She has released four chart-topping studio albums, “Anus,” “Poundcake,” “Vagina” and “Red 4 Filth.”

Alaska was nominated for a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for her feature role as Queen Gynecia in the Go Go's scored musical comedy “Head Over Heels,” been a cast member of VH1's hit reality series “Scared Famous,” starred as Hattie in the short horror film “The Quiet Room” directed by Sam Wineman, guested in the ever-popular science fiction action comedy horror disaster film Sharknado as well as Hulu's hit series “Drag Me To Dinner.”

In addition, Alaska has released a young adult novel titled “Alaska Thunderfun and the Inner Space Odyssey,”released her memoir "My Name's Yours, What's Alaska?: A Memoir" and has toured the globe spreading her otherworldly message of love, kindness and gender non-conformity. Alaska also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with Willam here and her YouTube videos boast over 60 million views with 15 million views alone (and counting) for 2017's "The T."

She has over 1.8 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter & Facebook followers. You can watch her first-ever stand-up comedy special "The Alaska Thunderf**k Extra Special Comedy Special" on the OUTtv USA Apple TV Channel. In addition, Alaska co-founded the LGBTQ+ Moguls of Media (MOM) podcast channel here on the Forever Dog Network, co-created the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition Here and is the face of one of six featured flavors with SERV Vodka Here.

She debuted a new live stage show in the fall of 2022 called DRAG: The Musical which she co-starred in and co-wrote with certified platinum selling songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza & Ashley Gordon. Her latest foray finds her in the world of smells with her “Red For Filth” fragrance HERE which was a decade in the making.

In her spare time she stars in Divatronic icon tribute shows (Gaga, Britney, Taylor, Miley) that she founded and created with director Nick Laughlin. Her message to humankind? "Anus-thing is possible." Find her online at: alaskathunderf.com.

Photo credit: Shaun Vadella