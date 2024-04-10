BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Takes Center Stage at CinemaCon Panel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The juice is loose!

On Tuesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 film, debuted new footage at the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace.

According to reports, the new footage included shots of Willem Dafoe's character, Wolf Jackson and Monica Bellucci's Delores. Additionally, there were new looks at the iconic house in black sheets and shots of Jenna Ortega's character Astrid, attempting to escape from sandworms in a desert that may be the Afterlife.

Michael Keaton also made a surprise appearance onstage, reiterating his affection for the film, saying "it's really f---ing good," in his characterstic Beetlejuice voice. Catherine O'Hara, who plays the matriarch of the family, seconded his claims. "If people don't like it, then f--- them," the actress said.

The film takes place after a death occurs in the Deetz family, which is rumored to be Lydia's father Charles, who was played by Jeffrey Jones in the original film. This prompts them to return to Winer River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid, Justin Therous as Rory, Willem Dafoe as a dead movie star turned policeman, Monica Bellucci as an undead entity, and Arthur Conti in a mystery role.

The film will arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice, based on the original film, had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where is continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh