BECOMING ELIZABETH in Development at Starz

Variety reports that a new series from Starz will explore Queen Elizabeth I's childhood and adolescence. The series is called "Becoming Elizabeth."

Playwright and screenwriter Anya Reiss created and will executive produce the series.

"The world of 'Becoming Elizabeth' is visceral and dangerous - judgments are rendered quickly and no one is safe," said Starz CEO Jeffrey A. Hirsch. "This series explores the Tudor Reign and young Elizabeth, who would become England's 'Gloriana' and one of history's most dynamic figures, through a new lens which we think viewers will find highly engaging."

The series surrounds Elizabeth's struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty.

"Drama seems to skip straight from Henry VIII's turnstile of wives to an adult white faced Gloriana. Missing out boy kings, religious fanatics, secret affairs and a young orphaned teenager trying to save herself from the vicious scramble to the top. I should have found it hard to relate to 500 year old royalty but Elizabeth lived in dangerous, polarising times and often made terrible hormone-fuelled decisions. I've found writing her story a thrilling experience," said Reiss.

