BBC Two Announces Cast for Factual Drama SALISBURY

Filming has begun this week on Salisbury, an engrossing three-part factual drama for BBC Two written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions.

Leading the esteemed cast is Anne-Marie Duff (Shameless, His Dark Materials), who is joined by Rafe Spall (The War Of The Worlds, Denmark), Mark Addy (Game Of Thrones, Downton Abbey) Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Johnny Harris (This Is England '86, Jawbone) and MyAnna Buring (The Witcher, Ripper Street).

Salisbury focuses on the impact the 2018 Novichok poisonings had on the local community. The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency. Salisbury captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home.

Additional cast include Ron Cook, Stella Gonet, Faye McKeever, Kimberley Nixon and Duncan Pow.

Writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn say: "It's a privilege to be able to tell the story of people who were deeply affected by the events in Salisbury. During our months of research we have been humbled to hear their stories, and to be able to tell them in this drama."

Laurence Bowen, Executive Producer for Dancing Ledge Productions, says: "This is a story we all think we know, but the truth of what people experienced and of the local response to the chemical attack, is shocking and humbling in equal measure."

Lucy Richer, Executive Producer for the BBC, says: "To have such a distinguished cast taking part in the drama is testament to the strength and quality of Adam and Declan's scripts. We are honoured to be telling this astonishing, powerful and moving story on the BBC."

Executive Producers are Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions, Lucy Richer for the BBC and Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. It is directed by Saul Dibb (Dublin Murders, The Duchess, Bullet Boy) and produced by Karen Lewis (Years And Years, Happy Valley, Last Tango In Halifax). FremantleMedia are handling international distribution.





