BATTLE OF THE BASS to Showcase Boulder DJs at Fox Theatre

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CU Boulder's Program Council will present Battle of the Bass, a showcase of local DJ talent, at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Program Council is CU Boulder's official student-run music and events organization, bringing affordable, high-quality concerts, films, and entertainment experiences to campus. The organization is presenting Battle of the Bass for the first time: a showcase of Boulder's top local DJ talent. The event will feature performances from wildstyle, Something Electric, Geaux Ami, Gallow, and JTØLLE in a single-night competition.

Event Details

Fox Theatre

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale now at tixr.com

General Admission Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 09 Hrs 27 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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