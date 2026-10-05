BATTLE OF THE BASS to Showcase Boulder DJs at Fox Theatre
The student-run organization's first DJ showcase will pit five local performers against each other in a single-night competition.
CU Boulder's Program Council will present Battle of the Bass, a showcase of local DJ talent, at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
Program Council is CU Boulder's official student-run music and events organization, bringing affordable, high-quality concerts, films, and entertainment experiences to campus. The organization is presenting Battle of the Bass for the first time: a showcase of Boulder's top local DJ talent. The event will feature performances from wildstyle, Something Electric, Geaux Ami, Gallow, and JTØLLE in a single-night competition.
Event Details
Fox Theatre
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale now at tixr.com
General Admission Tickets
All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com.
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