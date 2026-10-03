BARBERSHOP Comedy Series to Premiere on Prime Video
Jermaine Fowler and Brett Gray lead the cast as the series follows a barber returning to Chicago to honor his grandfather's legacy.
Prime Video revealed a new teaser from the upcoming comedy series Barbershop, from Amazon MGM Studios, MGM Television, Hartbeat, Busy B Entertainment, Prominent Productions, and State Street Pictures, at this year's CultureCon. The comedy series, inspired by the beloved film franchise, will premiere all eight episodes on February 10, 2027, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Travis 'Trav' Walker (Jermaine Fowler) returns to Chicago hoping to honor his grandfather's legacy at the iconic Calvin's barbershop, but the shop has changed, and so has the city. As Trav struggles to find his place among a new crew of barbers and loyal customers, Calvin's remains what it's always been, a place for sharp fades, sharp opinions, and a community that always has something to say.
The cast also includes Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson, Roy Wood Jr., E.J. Bonilla, Bresha Webb, Bokeem Woodbine, Tiana Okoye, and Langston Kerman. Guest stars who will appear are Zack Fox, Ego Nwodim, Diallo Riddle, Ziwe, Tituss Burgess, Comedian CP, Devon Walker, and Belmont Cameli.
The series is executive produced by Marshall Todd, co-writer of the original film, who also writes and serves as co-showrunner; Max Searle, who also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer; Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, and Tiffany Brown for Hartbeat; Bradley Gardner for Busy B Entertainment; Cameron Burnett and Autumn Bailey-Ford for Prominent Productions; George L. Tillman and Robert Teitel for State Street Pictures; Jermaine Fowler; and Oz Rodriguez, who also directs. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.
About Prime Video
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.
About MGM Television
MGM Television is a multiple Emmy-winning leading producer of premium content for television and digital platforms. The division produces award-winning series, including The Testaments (Hulu), Wednesday (Netflix), The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), Fargo (FX), DTF St. Louis (HBO Max), Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix), The Testaments (Hulu), and the upcoming series El Gato (Prime Video), and Bloodaxe (Prime Video).
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...