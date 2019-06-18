BAM Presents 30th Anniversary Run Of Spike Lee's Iconic Brooklyn Masterpiece DO THE RIGHT THING

From Friday, June 28 through Thursday, July 4, BAM presents a 30th anniversary run of Brooklyn icon Spike Lee's culture-shifting masterpiece Do the Right Thing (1989). Screenings before 6pm will play in a newly restored 4K DCP; screenings after 6pm will play in a brand new 35mm print.



In this landmark Brooklyn classic, the streets of Bed-Stuy boil as racial tensions run high on the hottest day of the year. Loaded with an amazing supporting cast (including Samuel L. Jackson, John Turturro, and Ruby Dee), era-defining music by Public Enemy, and a singular visual style (influenced by The Third Man and the work of Jack Cardiff, according to cinematographer and long-time Lee collaborator Ernest R. Dickerson), Do the Right Thing swings effortlessly from satire to social commentary to tragedy.



Controversial upon release and snubbed for a Best Picture nomination by THE ACADEMY AWARDS (the politically retrograde Driving Miss Daisy was the winner-Lee quipped after Green Book's 2018 Best Picture win, "Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose-but they changed the seating arrangement!"), Do the Right Thing stands as one of Lee's greatest films, and a still-relevant look at race relations in America.

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film. The 12-day festival of New York premieres, now in its eleventh year, runs from June 12-23, 2019.

Image: Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing (1989), courtesy Universal





