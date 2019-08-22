BALLERS Will End After Season 5

Deadline reports that the Dwayne Johnson-led sports comedy "Ballers" will have air its fifth and final season on HBO starting this Sunday.

"My heart ? is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin' with us every season," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Ballers explores the glamorous and often cutthroat world of pro football through a group of past and present players striving to stay in the game. Johnson stars as ex-superstar Spencer Strasmore, who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today's players.

This season finds Spencer settling into retirement and reflecting on his past, when an offer that's too good to refuse comes his way and sends him back into the lion's den, this time as a team owner. In the wake of his split with Spencer, an ambitious Joe (Rob Corddry) gambles aggressively to make Sports X greater than ever with the help of his new partner, Lance (Russell Brand). Meanwhile, Ricky (John David Washington) has a startling setback that forces him to consider a new kind of future and tests his physical, mental and emotional resolve; Charles (Omar Miller) learns that being a general manager means getting your hands dirty; Vernon (Donovan W. Carter) shifts his focus to his love of professional gaming despite Reggie's (London Brown) wariness; and Jason (Troy Garity) decides to take his career to the next level.

Read the original story on Deadline.





