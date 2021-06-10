BAFTA Announces Finalists for 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) TODAY announced the 15 finalists for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards. Following the announcement of two new awards - BAFTA Student Award for Games and BAFTA Student Award for Immersive - submissions were received from 126 schools in 34 countries and included narrative film, animation, documentary, 360 videos, Experiential VR, VR Games and PC Games.

"We continue to be impressed by the incredibly high standard of work submitted by these emerging creatives across the globe, particularly with the addition of the Games and Immersive awards this year. It seems clear that no matter where in the world, or the format of storytelling, there is an exciting, diverse and inclusive future ahead for our industry. BAFTA is proud to recognize and support these impressive individuals, and we look forward to announcing the winners at our virtual ceremony in July," said BAFTA Los Angeles Chair of the Board, Kathryn Busby.

As part of the 2021 Student Awards program, BAFTA and Global Student Accommodation (GSA) will offer its third BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant of USD 12,000 to a film or films on the topic of youth wellbeing. Those eligible for the grant include shortlisted filmmakers for the GSA BAFTA Student Awards, as well as participants of some of BAFTA's New Talent Initiatives.

Nicholas Porter, Founder and Chairman, Global Student Accommodation Group (GSA) said: "Generation Z continues to inspire us daily and we're delighted to see the GSA BAFTA Student Awards entries grow in numbers and breadth across the globe. We warmly support these talented young filmmakers who are addressing urgent topics in today's world like social responsibility, sustainability and equality. I would like to congratulate the finalists for their dedication and hard work; it is truly inspiring to see such impressive submissions. In addition, we're honored to award the third BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant on Youth Wellbeing. This is an important topic which directly impacts our student communities across the world, and we're thrilled that together with BAFTA, we can raise awareness and encourage change in how wellbeing is perceived."

The GSA BAFTA Student Awards celebrates and rewards the next generation of talented and innovative filmmakers from around the globe. With past winners and nominees including Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed"), Sharat Raju ("Scandal," "Fear the Walking Dead"), Clara Roquet, Annie Silverstein and Kevin Wilson Jr., the awards have created a legacy for rewarding the next big filmmakers in the industry.

Universities and colleges worldwide were invited to submit their best projects for consideration for six top prizes - the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action, the BAFTA Student Award for Games, the BAFTA Student Award for Immersive, and the Special Jury Prize, selected by the event's panel members.

Film finalists were chosen from within the previously announced 60 shortlisted films. BAFTA programmed a series of online events for the shortlisted filmmakers, including speed networking events with industry guests from BAFTA's membership, as well as panels on the subjects of career development, representation, storytelling for Games, film festival submissions and film markets. All directors on the shortlist are given the opportunity to apply for and join BAFTA's New Talent programs, which includes year-round access to online events.

The Student Awards is an important component of BAFTA Los Angeles' Access for All initiative, a year-round program created to ensure that talented individuals are offered a clear pathway to careers in the entertainment industry, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance. Activities include acclaimed scholarship, mentorship, education and community initiatives.

The finalist projects are (listed alphabetically by title with director names):

FOR ANIMATION

Migrants

Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte, Zoé Devise

Pole 3D, France

Night of the Living Dread

Ida Melum

National Film and Television School, UK

Onions

Anna Scott

California Institute of the Arts, USA

FOR DOCUMENTARY

More Than Just Memories

Megan Brown

National Film and Televison School, UK

Unfinished Lives

Yucong Rae Chen

University of Southern California, USA

Your Friend, Ranger Doug

Claire Jantzen, Sara Nell

Chapman University, USA

FOR LIVE ACTION

Apart, Together

Hang Zhou

American Film Institute, USA

Lakutshon' Ilanga (When The Sun Sets)

Phumi Morare

Chapman University, USA

No Law, No Heaven

Kristi Hoi

University of California, Los Angeles, USA

FOR GAMES

Symphonia

Guillaume Roux

Isart Digital, France

CoVRt Operation

Guy Sargent

National Film and Television School, UK

Slay the Dragon!

Jonathan Amador

The Animation Workshop, Denmark

FOR IMMERSIVE

Out for Delivery

Yuxin Gao, Lillyan Ling, Gus Boehling, John Bruneau

New York University, USA

Fair Sai Re Pi (Fire Therapy)

Haoran Chang

University of California, Santa Cruz, USA

Hot Pot for One

Rachel Li, Qin Yin

New York University, USA

Special Jury members will be announced in the coming weeks.