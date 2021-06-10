BAFTA Announces Finalists for 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) TODAY announced the 15 finalists for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards. Following the announcement of two new awards - BAFTA Student Award for Games and BAFTA Student Award for Immersive - submissions were received from 126 schools in 34 countries and included narrative film, animation, documentary, 360 videos, Experiential VR, VR Games and PC Games.
"We continue to be impressed by the incredibly high standard of work submitted by these emerging creatives across the globe, particularly with the addition of the Games and Immersive awards this year. It seems clear that no matter where in the world, or the format of storytelling, there is an exciting, diverse and inclusive future ahead for our industry. BAFTA is proud to recognize and support these impressive individuals, and we look forward to announcing the winners at our virtual ceremony in July," said BAFTA Los Angeles Chair of the Board, Kathryn Busby.
As part of the 2021 Student Awards program, BAFTA and Global Student Accommodation (GSA) will offer its third BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant of USD 12,000 to a film or films on the topic of youth wellbeing. Those eligible for the grant include shortlisted filmmakers for the GSA BAFTA Student Awards, as well as participants of some of BAFTA's New Talent Initiatives.
Nicholas Porter, Founder and Chairman, Global Student Accommodation Group (GSA) said: "Generation Z continues to inspire us daily and we're delighted to see the GSA BAFTA Student Awards entries grow in numbers and breadth across the globe. We warmly support these talented young filmmakers who are addressing urgent topics in today's world like social responsibility, sustainability and equality. I would like to congratulate the finalists for their dedication and hard work; it is truly inspiring to see such impressive submissions. In addition, we're honored to award the third BAFTA-GSA Short Film Commissioning Grant on Youth Wellbeing. This is an important topic which directly impacts our student communities across the world, and we're thrilled that together with BAFTA, we can raise awareness and encourage change in how wellbeing is perceived."
The GSA BAFTA Student Awards celebrates and rewards the next generation of talented and innovative filmmakers from around the globe. With past winners and nominees including Ryan Coogler ("Black Panther," "Creed"), Sharat Raju ("Scandal," "Fear the Walking Dead"), Clara Roquet, Annie Silverstein and Kevin Wilson Jr., the awards have created a legacy for rewarding the next big filmmakers in the industry.
Universities and colleges worldwide were invited to submit their best projects for consideration for six top prizes - the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary, the BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action, the BAFTA Student Award for Games, the BAFTA Student Award for Immersive, and the Special Jury Prize, selected by the event's panel members.
Film finalists were chosen from within the previously announced 60 shortlisted films. BAFTA programmed a series of online events for the shortlisted filmmakers, including speed networking events with industry guests from BAFTA's membership, as well as panels on the subjects of career development, representation, storytelling for Games, film festival submissions and film markets. All directors on the shortlist are given the opportunity to apply for and join BAFTA's New Talent programs, which includes year-round access to online events.
The Student Awards is an important component of BAFTA Los Angeles' Access for All initiative, a year-round program created to ensure that talented individuals are offered a clear pathway to careers in the entertainment industry, uninhibited by background, demographics or personal circumstance. Activities include acclaimed scholarship, mentorship, education and community initiatives.
The finalist projects are (listed alphabetically by title with director names):
FOR ANIMATION
Migrants
Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte, Zoé Devise
Pole 3D, France
Night of the Living Dread
Ida Melum
National Film and Television School, UK
Onions
Anna Scott
California Institute of the Arts, USA
FOR DOCUMENTARY
More Than Just Memories
Megan Brown
National Film and Televison School, UK
Unfinished Lives
Yucong Rae Chen
University of Southern California, USA
Your Friend, Ranger Doug
Claire Jantzen, Sara Nell
Chapman University, USA
FOR LIVE ACTION
Apart, Together
Hang Zhou
American Film Institute, USA
Lakutshon' Ilanga (When The Sun Sets)
Phumi Morare
Chapman University, USA
No Law, No Heaven
Kristi Hoi
University of California, Los Angeles, USA
FOR GAMES
Symphonia
Guillaume Roux
Isart Digital, France
CoVRt Operation
Guy Sargent
National Film and Television School, UK
Slay the Dragon!
Jonathan Amador
The Animation Workshop, Denmark
FOR IMMERSIVE
Out for Delivery
Yuxin Gao, Lillyan Ling, Gus Boehling, John Bruneau
New York University, USA
Fair Sai Re Pi (Fire Therapy)
Haoran Chang
University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Hot Pot for One
Rachel Li, Qin Yin
New York University, USA
Special Jury members will be announced in the coming weeks.