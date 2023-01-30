Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BABYLON Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates

The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and in a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook® March 21, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Called "an absolute spectacle of filmmaking from start to finish" (Lauren Huff, Entertainment Weekly) and "extravagant, decadent...phenomenal" (Jazz Tangcay, Variety), writer/director Damien Chazelle's glittering tale of Hollywood glamour and excess BABYLON arrives for fans to watch at home on Premium Video-On-Demand and to purchase on Digital January 31, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Nominated for three Academy Awards®, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, BABYLON is a must-see spectacle featuring outstanding work from a world-class cast and filmmaking team.

Fans who buy the film on Digital will have access to over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes to further illuminate how the cinematic tour-de-force was brought to life.

Bonus Content

A Panoramic Canvas Called Babylon- The cast and crew discuss the inspiration and motivation behind the original story and development of this epic, 15 years in the making.

The Costumes of Babylon- Discover how costume design was fundamental to character development and the challenges that went into creating over 7,000 costumes for the film.

Scoring Babylon- Take a peek into Justin Hurwitz's musical process to understand the artistry behind composing an iconic score that further elevates the film.

Deleted & Extended Scenes

BABYLON follows an ambitious cast of characters -- The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD, and in a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook® March 21, 2023.



