Ayn Rand's Influence On Culture, Business & Politics is Explored On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Yaron Brook, the chairman of the board of the Ayn Rand Institute, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Dr. Brook is co-author, with Don Watkins, of In Pursuit of Wealth, Equal Is Unfair and of the national best-seller Free Market Revolution. He is also the host of The Yaron Brook Show on BlogTalk Radio. He is in New York City this week in order to attend the Ayn Rand Institute's 2019 Gala.

The ARI's Gala is at Apella on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The event is going to feature a special discussion with John Allison, Yaron Brook and Dave Rubin addressing the question, "Why do businessmen support those institutions that seek to destroy them?"

Mr. Allison is an Executive in Residence at the Wake Forest University School of Business. He is the retired president and CEO of the Cato Institute and was chairman and CEO of BB&T Corporation. During Allison's tenure as CEO from 1989 to 2008, BB&T grew from $4.5 billion to $152 billion in assets.

Dave Rubin is a talk show host, comedian, and TV personality. He is the host of The Rubin Report, a talk show about big ideas and free speech. Dave has been heralded for his politically incorrect and honest approach to discussing complex issues and current events focusing on politics, religion, and the media.

The evening will include live and silent auctions with proceeds benefiting ARI's educational programs.

It should be an inspiring, thought-provoking evening celebrating the ideas of Ayn Rand, the author of Atlas Shrugged and The Fountainhead.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include writer Chris Hedges, Michael Moore, Barbara Kopple, Chuck D, Peter Fonda, RBG's Julie Cohen, director Matt Tyrnauer, Ricki Lake, Dr. Jordan Peterson, William H. Macy, author Robert Greene, and composer Rolfe Kent.





