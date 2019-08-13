Awkwafina Will Lead Fantasy-Adventure Film THE LAST ADVENTURE OF CONSTANCE VERITY

Variety reports that Awkwafina will lead "The Last Adventure of Constance Verity," a new fantasy-adventure flick from Legendary based on the book by A. Lee Martinez.

The series follows Constance Verity who, for mysterious reasons, was thrust into a battle with the supernatural from the moment she was born, and has been saving the world from disaster ever since. She's exhausted and wants to sample what she has missed out on: a boyfriend, a normal job, best friends. But it's not easy to walk away from a life of adventure when in fact you are the chosen one.

Awkwafina is known for her breakout roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Oceans Eight." She's recently flexed her dramatic muscles in Lulu Wang's "The Farewell," and is scheduled to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Shang Chi." She will also be playing Scuttle in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

Read the original story on Variety.





