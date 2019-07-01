Award-Winning Indie Drama ELEVATE Gets Release By Gravitas Ventures

Award-winning filmmaker and actress Angela Matemotja strikes a distribution deal with indie film specialist Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, for her celebrated feature, ELEVATE. Slated for an on-demand release, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play beginning on July 2nd. Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films negotiated the deal on behalf of Matemotja Productions.

ELEVATE delivers a drama of intertwining stories about people who must fight to overcome their struggles with homophobia, food addiction and racism.

ELEVATE marked the feature film debut for Matemotja, who picked-up numerous accolades since premiering it last fall on the festival circuit, including:

Best Inspirational Feature Film winner: Golden State Film Festival

Best Director winner (Angela Matemotja): Rainbow Umbrella LGBTQ Film Festival

Female Pioneer Award winner (Angela Matemotja): Downtown Los Angles Film Festival

Best Leading Actress in a Feature Film winner (Angela Matemotja): Accolade Global Film Competition

Best Feature Film nomination: Silver Screen International Film Festival

ELEVATE follows Trina (Matemotja), an overweight elevator switchboard operator who desperately tries to accomplish just one day of healthy eating. Overwhelmed by her abusive boss and by the trapped elevator occupants that reach out to her for help, her fitness guru provides the inspiration and escape that she craves - or does she? Ultimately, all of the occupants in this trapped world find themselves caught face-to-face with their inner demons.

The film also stars Brianna Brown (CW'S Dynasty), Kit Williamson (creator/star of award-winning and Emmy nominated LGBTQ series Eastsiders), Alexis Carra (Latina star of ABC's Mixology) and Matemotja (Tyler Perry's Single Mom's Club).

ELEVATE was produced by Matemotja under her Matemotja Productions banner, along with producer Dele Ogundiran.

Matemotja is excited to partner with Gravitas Ventures and get the film out to the global masses, adding, "We've had so much fun at film festivals, but the idea that anyone, from anywhere can watch ELEVATE from the comfort of their own home is just mind blowing. This is a dream come true, creating something, starring in it and having it available for everyone to see. I really hope the issues (racism, homophobia and self-love) tackled in this film will resonate with audiences. I'm so incredibly proud of this project and grateful for every single person who helped make this happen!"

About filmmaker/actress ANGELA MATEMOTJA:

Matemotja earned an NAACP Award nomination for directing the stage play Sunshine For a Midnight Weary. Her first short film as writer/director, The Encounter, screened at over 30 international film festivals, earning the Grand Jury Award at the White Sands Int'l FF, Honorable Mention at Toronto CommFFest and nominations for Best Short Film at SoCal FF, SOHO FF and Long Island Int'l Film Expo. Her second short, The Untimely Concurrence, won Best LGBTQ Film at AOF FF, San Francisco Black FF and San Diego Black FF, and the Silver Screen Award for Best Short Film at the Nevada Int'l FF. On-screen, Matemotja is best known for the role of 'Christina' in Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club, and alongside Kevin Hart in Something Like A Business. Her television credits include How I Met Your Mother, Bosch, Castle and Don't Trust The B..., and THE NEW NORMAL among others.

About Gravitas Ventures:

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA or over one billion homes worldwide. For more information, please visit gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About RED ARROW Studios:

Red Arrow Studios is one of the world's leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. RED ARROW Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading multi-platform digital network Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors RED ARROW Studios International and Gravitas Ventures. The group's significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms. RED ARROW Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe's leading media groups. For more information, please visit: https://redarrowstudios.com/

ELEVATE will be available on iTunes, Amazon Prime and Google Play beginning July 2, 2019. For more about ELEVATE visit: ElevateFilm.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You