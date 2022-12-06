Award-Winning Composer Charles Fox Celebrated in New Documentary KILLING ME SOFTLY WITH HIS SONGS
The film directed by Danny Gold follows Fox's life and career from the Bronx, through his fabled career in Hollywood, and more.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame recently presented at the GRAMMY Museum an intimate panel event and special screening of the uplifting musical documentary "Killing Me Softly With His Songs."
The film chronicles the life and work of composer Charles Fox, a SHOF inductee known for his classic songs such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song," "I Got A Name," and "Ready To Take A Chance Again," as well as iconic television show themes for Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, The Love Boat, Wonder Woman and more.
The film directed by Danny Gold follows Fox's life and career from the Bronx to Paris and the conservatoire in the Palace of Fontainebleau, France, where he studied with the legendary composition teacher Nadia Boulanger through his fabled career in Hollywood, and finally to Havana, Cuba where Fox returns to his musical roots.
Guest appearances in the film also include: Paul Williams, SHOF Inductee and Johnny Mercer Award winner; Anne Sila; Barenaked Ladies; Common; Diane Warren, SHOF Inductee; A.J. Croce; Henry Winkler; Rita Wilson; Jason Alexander; Alexandre Desplat; and Alain Boublil.
