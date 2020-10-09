Award Winner Announced for The 43rd Asian American International Film Festival

(AAIFF43 has announced the winners and finalists for the nine jury prize awards this year.

The award of Emerging Director - Narrative Feature went to Ran Jing, director of MODEL, while Alice Gu, director of THE DONUT KING, took home the award of Emerging Director - Documentary Feature. The full list of winners and finalists is highlighted below. Tickets can still be purchased or reserved at https://www.aaiff.org/ticketing.

Excited to explore more possibilities in storytelling, the Festival this year introduced a new category of VR & Digital Shorts and awarded the Excellence in Digital/New Media to LUTAW, directed by Samantha Quick. All the winners will receive software licenses of Final Draft, one of AAIFF43's sponsors.

AAIFF43 is currently running in an entirely online format and will end on October 11th, featuring more than 3 hours of livestreamed panels, Q&As, networking events, and performances everyday, all accessible as pay-as-you-wish programs. Upcoming highlights include a Masterclass with Ramona Diaz, where the award-winning Filipino-American documentary filmmaker will share her career and filmmaking process, and Cinemax's Warrior Actors Roundtable, a roundtable discussion with actors from the action-drama television series. The complete lineup of events is available at https://www.aaiff.org/events/.

AAISC Screenplay Competition

CASE UNSOLVED, dir. C.J. Arellano - USA

AMERICAN BORN, dir. Jane Pak Oh, Gwydhar Gebien, Nathan Ellis - US

DESCENDANTS OF THE DRAGON - dir. Alan Sim - Singapore

One to Watch Award

THE OTHER SIDE, dir. Josh Leong - Ethiopia, U.S.

LUCKY GIRL, dir. Sidi Wang - US

THREE FISH, dir. Milky Tran - USA

Excellence in Music Video

"ANPU" - ZOEA, dir. Powei Su - Taiwan

CHOOSE-SUPER SMACK, dir. Catherine Ricafort - USA

NOBODY I CAN TRUST-KEMBA, dir. Tomson Tee - USA

Excellence in Episodic

SIDEWAYS SMILE, dir. Hang Nguyen - USA

HIGHBREAD, dir. Jayesh Jaidka - US

SO BRIGHT 2, dir. Kok Man Hon - Singapore

Excellence in Digital/New Media

LUTAW, dir. Samantha Quick - USA

fING JAPANESE, dir. SJ Son & Woody Fu - Korea, Japan, USA ...IZAKAYA, dir. Ryoji Sugimoto & Chuya Sudo - Japan

Excellence in Documentary Short Filmmaking

HOW SHE MOVES, dir. Anya Raza and Aisha Linnea - Pakistan BETWEEN THE NOTES, dir. Jordan Hwang - USA, Taiwan

YAI NIN, dir. Champ Ensminger - Thailand

Excellence in Narrative Short Filmmaking

STAY AWAKE, BE READY, dir. Pham Thien An - Vietnam, South Korea, USA HAUNT, dir. Siamak Kashefazar - Iran

THE PREGNANT GROUND, dir. Haolu Wang - UK / China

THINGS WE CARRY, dir. Bo Yoon Ha - South Korea

Emerging Director - Documentary Feature

Alice Gu, THE DONUT KING - USA

Shalini Kantayya, CODED BIAS - USA

Shuling Yong, UNTEACHABLE - Singapore

Emerging Director - Narrative Feature

Ran Jing, MODEL - China

Li Dong, STEALING SCHOOL - Canada

Sujata Day, DEFINITION PLEASE - USA

