Award Winner Announced for The 43rd Asian American International Film Festival
Presented by Asian CineVision, the 43rd Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF43) announced the winners and finalists for the nine jury prize awards this year.
The award of Emerging Director - Narrative Feature went to Ran Jing, director of MODEL, while Alice Gu, director of THE DONUT KING, took home the award of Emerging Director - Documentary Feature. The full list of winners and finalists is highlighted below. Tickets can still be purchased or reserved at https://www.aaiff.org/ticketing.
Excited to explore more possibilities in storytelling, the Festival this year introduced a new category of VR & Digital Shorts and awarded the Excellence in Digital/New Media to LUTAW, directed by Samantha Quick. All the winners will receive software licenses of Final Draft, one of AAIFF43's sponsors.
AAIFF43 is currently running in an entirely online format and will end on October 11th, featuring more than 3 hours of livestreamed panels, Q&As, networking events, and performances everyday, all accessible as pay-as-you-wish programs. Upcoming highlights include a Masterclass with Ramona Diaz, where the award-winning Filipino-American documentary filmmaker will share her career and filmmaking process, and Cinemax's Warrior Actors Roundtable, a roundtable discussion with actors from the action-drama television series. The complete lineup of events is available at https://www.aaiff.org/events/.
AAISC Screenplay Competition
CASE UNSOLVED, dir. C.J. Arellano - USA
AMERICAN BORN, dir. Jane Pak Oh, Gwydhar Gebien, Nathan Ellis - US
DESCENDANTS OF THE DRAGON - dir. Alan Sim - Singapore
One to Watch Award
THE OTHER SIDE, dir. Josh Leong - Ethiopia, U.S.
LUCKY GIRL, dir. Sidi Wang - US
THREE FISH, dir. Milky Tran - USA
Excellence in Music Video
"ANPU" - ZOEA, dir. Powei Su - Taiwan
CHOOSE-SUPER SMACK, dir. Catherine Ricafort - USA
NOBODY I CAN TRUST-KEMBA, dir. Tomson Tee - USA
Excellence in Episodic
SIDEWAYS SMILE, dir. Hang Nguyen - USA
HIGHBREAD, dir. Jayesh Jaidka - US
SO BRIGHT 2, dir. Kok Man Hon - Singapore
Excellence in Digital/New Media
LUTAW, dir. Samantha Quick - USA
fING JAPANESE, dir. SJ Son & Woody Fu - Korea, Japan, USA ...IZAKAYA, dir. Ryoji Sugimoto & Chuya Sudo - Japan
Excellence in Documentary Short Filmmaking
HOW SHE MOVES, dir. Anya Raza and Aisha Linnea - Pakistan BETWEEN THE NOTES, dir. Jordan Hwang - USA, Taiwan
YAI NIN, dir. Champ Ensminger - Thailand
Excellence in Narrative Short Filmmaking
STAY AWAKE, BE READY, dir. Pham Thien An - Vietnam, South Korea, USA HAUNT, dir. Siamak Kashefazar - Iran
THE PREGNANT GROUND, dir. Haolu Wang - UK / China
THINGS WE CARRY, dir. Bo Yoon Ha - South Korea
Emerging Director - Documentary Feature
Alice Gu, THE DONUT KING - USA
Shalini Kantayya, CODED BIAS - USA
Shuling Yong, UNTEACHABLE - Singapore
Emerging Director - Narrative Feature
Ran Jing, MODEL - China
Li Dong, STEALING SCHOOL - Canada
Sujata Day, DEFINITION PLEASE - USA