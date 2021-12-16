Avril Lavigne, Måneskin & More Join NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN EVE

ABC and MRC Live and Alternative announced TODAY the L.A. Party performers for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022."

This year marks the 50th anniversary of America's go-to annual New Year's tradition that celebrates the year's very best in music. The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs, airs LIVE Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.

Indie pop group AJR will perform their 3x platinum hit "BANG!" and their Top 10 Alternative single "Record Player" with duo Daisy The Great.

Pop punk icon Avril Lavigne will hit the stage with legendary drummer and famed producer Travis Barker performing her hits "Sk8er Boi" and "Bite Me."

Hip-hop icon Big Boi will perform his legendary smoothed-out beat thumping hit "The Way You Move" with singer Sleepy Brown. The pair will round out their set with their new song, "Animalz."

Heating up the stage with new music and a fan favorite is internationally renowned Reggaeton superstar Don Omar performing his track "Danza Kuduro" and new song with singer Nio Garcia, "Se Menea."

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum global superstar French Montana will celebrate the New Year on the L.A. stage performing his newest hit, "FWMGAB," alongside chart-topper "Unforgettable."

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Macklemore will be performing his latest single "Next Year," with Ryan Lewis and Windser. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will also perform their chart-topping song "Can't Hold Us."

Billboard's #1 New Rock Artist of the Year, Måneskin will perform their global streaming smash hit "Beggin'" and fast-rising new single "Mamma Mia."

Breakout British singer and songwriter Mae Muller will perform her track "Better Days" with rapper Polo G, who will also be taking the stage to perform his hits "Rapstar" and "Smooth Criminal."

One of the biggest breakout success stories of the year, Australian rapper Masked Wolf will bring his global smash "Astronaut In The Ocean" and follow-up hit "Pandemonium" to the NYRE L.A. stage.

GRAMMY® nominated band OneRepublic will perform their global hits "Counting Stars" and "Run."

Country music artist Walker Hayes will sing his smash hit "Fancy Like" and new song "AA."

Additional performers will be announced in the lead up to show night.

Global music star and Reggaeton dynamo Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.

The L.A. Party festivities will be kicked off by five-time NYRE co-host and multi-platinum selling artist Ciara, with Club Quarantine's D-Nice spinning the turntables at the celebration. The star-studded NYRE lineup also includes 17-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest in Times Square with first-time co-host Liza Koshy, co-host Billy Porter from New Orleans, and co-host Roselyn Sanchez who will lead the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show's first Spanish-language countdown.

POWERBALL correspondent Jessie James Decker, will announce the "POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year" live from New York just after midnight.