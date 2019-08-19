Ava Max, CNCO, Megan Thee Stallion to Perform Live During the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet Pre-Show

MTV today announced fans will have a front-row seat to performances by Ava Max, CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2019 VMAs red carpet pre-show, hosted by Terrence J and Nessa with special correspondent Zara Larsson, on Monday, August 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to celebrity interviews and star-studded moments, the winner of the "2019 Push Artist of the Year" award will be presented by 2018 winner Hayley Kiyoko.

Ahead of the 2019 VMAs, fans can vote for their favorites in select categories, including "Best Group," "Best Power Anthem" and "Song of Summer" presented by Samsung, on MTV's Instagram Story.

Beginning today, and for the next 24 hours, fans can vote by swiping up on MTV's IG Story for the following Best Group nominees:

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don't We

Beginning August 20th at 12:00 p.m. ET, and for the next 24 hours, fans can vote by swiping up on MTV's IG Story for the following Best Power Anthem nominees:

Lastly, from Wednesday, August 21st at 12 p.m. ET until Sunday, August 25th at 12 p.m. ET, fans can vote for the Song of Summer, presented by Samsung, in bracket-style voting. Nominees include:

Hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco, the 2019 VMAs will air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and across MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2019 "VMAs." Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joe Buoye and Alicia Portugal serve as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.

Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Video Music Awards" include Extra® Refreshers Gum, PEPSI®, Taco Bell®, the 2020 Toyota Corolla and truth®.





