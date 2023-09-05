Ava DuVernay's ORIGIN Is Coming to the Toronto Film Festival

DuVernay’s film will have a Gala screening at Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, September 11th.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 2 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 3 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere With Donna Murphy, Photo 4 Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere

Ava DuVernay's ORIGIN Is Coming to the Toronto Film Festival

TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey, is excited to announce that filmmaker Ava DuVernay will return to TIFF with her latest offering, Origin. DuVernay’s film will have a Gala screening at Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, September 11th. DuVernay will be in attendance.

Written, produced, and directed by Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay, Origin chronicles the remarkable life and work of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson (played by Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) as she investigates the genesis of injustice and uncovers a hidden truth that affects us all.

Origin stands as a unique account of the intimacy within a writer’s quest for truth. DuVernay creates powerful cinematic images from the stories that Wilkerson brought to light in her non-fiction work Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, as well as the tragic moments of her personal life which framed her writing. It results in a deeply moving portrait of grief and healing — both personally and in the world.

“Ava DuVernay’s Origin is a brilliantly crafted showcase of her talent as a writer, producer, and director. This is audacious filmmaking on a grand, global scale,” said Bailey, “DuVernay deftly weaves Isabel Wilkerson’s big idea about how we live into a beautiful narrative of passion and discovery. I can’t wait for Toronto audiences to feel its power.”

Paul Garnes and DuVernay produced Origin under her ARRAY Filmworks banner, and Thane Watkins serves as co-executive producer.

Along with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal, Origin stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Nick Offerman, Blair Underwood, Connie Nielsen, Emily Yancy, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Wittrock, Victoria Pedretti, Isha Blaaker, and Myles Frost. The team of artists behind Origin was led by cinematographer Matthew J. Lloyd, ASC, production designer Ina Mayhew, editor Spencer Averick A.C.E, composer Kris Bowers, costume designer Dominique Dawson, and casting director Aisha Coley.

Tickets for Origin are on sale now.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Netflixs CHICKEN RUN Sequel Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's CHICKEN RUN Sequel Teaser

From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award® and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Chicken Run. Watch the video teaser now!

2
Jon Frenkel Garcias Short Film THE REFECTION OF FRANCISCA NEWMAN to Screen at The Silicon Photo
Jon Frenkel Garcia's Short Film THE REFECTION OF FRANCISCA NEWMAN to Screen at The Silicon Beach Film Festival

Film director Jon Frenkel Garcia will screen his new short 'The Reflection Of Francisca Newman' at the Silicon Beach Film Festival on September 12th, 2023.

3
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Season 8 Premieres on September 25 Photo
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Season 8 Premieres on September 25

Capt. Sandy Yawn and Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen return for the new season, joined by Tumi Mhlongo, who crosses over from “Below Deck Down Under” as Chief Stew. New crew members are Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Luka Brunton, Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and Stew Jessika Asai. Watch the video trailer!

4
Video: Watch the First DRAG RACE GERMANY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the First DRAG RACE GERMANY Trailer

“Drag Race Germany” S1 will feature 11 fierce queens from across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including: Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL