Ava DuVernay Launches ARRAYNow Initiative

May. 28, 2020  

Award-winning Director Ava DuVernay has announced that she is turning her powerful productions into a resource for classrooms & independent study.

DuVernay's company ARRAYnow is launching an initiative that will offer free learning guides for students to accompany TV & film productions.

The initiative, ARRAY101, was created in partnership with Participant. The first companion highlights her Netflix limited series, When They See Us. Download it now at ARRAY101.org.

Hear DuVernay discuss it below!


