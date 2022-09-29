Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Author Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING Podcast



The podcast launches Monday, Oct. 17 with new episodes each Monday through Nov. 21.

Sep. 29, 2022  

HGTV's latest podcast, Townsizing-hosted by author Anne Helen Petersen (Instagram, Twitter) who pens the popular Culture Study newsletter-will aim to uncover the allure and mystique of the American small town.

Across the six-episode series, Anne, who grew up in a small town in Idaho and now resides on a tiny island off the Washington coast, will explore the many facets of small-town living, including the appeal, the challenges and the sacrifices made to keep these places strong.

In each interview, she'll hear deeply personal stories of people with big hearts, big personalities and big love for their special communities and also will talk to city dwellers who daydream about a simpler life.

In the premiere episode, Anne will spotlight HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the smash hit series HOME TOWN and HOME TOWN Takeover. The interview will delve into the Napiers' story, including how they met, married and moved to Erin's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and set out on a dedicated mission to revitalize it.

Ben and Erin will discuss their role in stewarding American craftsmanship, the biggest misconceptions about small towns and their dream of maintaining their family foundation in Laurel. Additional Townsizing guests will include Heady Coleman, Brian Brigantti and Domonick Gravine, and Traci Thompson, among others.

Launches Monday, Oct. 17 with new episodes each Monday through Nov. 21. Fans can subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and wherever they listen to podcasts.

Fans also are invited to connect with Townsizing at HGTV.com/townsizing for more information on Anne Helen Petersen and the show.

Photo Credit: Rio Chantel

