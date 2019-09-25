Artists Who Made it Past the Second Night of Blind Auditions on THE VOICE!

The Blind Auditions continue next week on THE VOICE, Monday, September 30 (8/7c) on NBC.

The "Blind Auditions" continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the "Blind Auditions." The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named "The Voice." Carson Daly ("TODAY Show") hosts.

Shane Q, 28

Team Kelly

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Resident: Sacramento, CA

Shane gets his musical talents from his dad, who gigs with Shane's uncle and tunes pianos for a living. Shane was painfully shy growing up, but music eventually helped him come out of his shell. He was involved in the school choir, but only as the saxophone and drums player. He didn't start singing until his teacher caught him singing along one day and urged him to join the choir. He began to feel more confident and started gigging and posting videos online. Shane is currently a minivan driver for United Cerebral Palsy and gigs on the weekends.

Max Boyle, 24

Team Legend

Hometown: Toledo, OH

Resident: Toledo, OH

Max grew up in a musical family and loved singing in the spotlight when he was young. As he got older and became a serious athlete, he hid his artistic side and would only sing when alone. Max was benched because of a broken arm in his freshman year of high school, so he reignited his love for singing and later posted a video on Facebook. His coach saw it and urged him to join the school choir where he quickly became the lead soloist. Max recently graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in psychology, but continues gigging and releasing music.

Hello Sunday - Chelsea, 13 & Myla, 14

Team Kelly

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Resident: Atlanta, GA

Chelsea and Myla both grew up singing in school showcases. They met two years ago at a performing arts camp and were paired together because they were the youngest. After hearing how well their voices blended, they decided to officially become a duo. They attended an artist development camp to sharpen their skills, and after posting some music videos online, they started getting requests to sing at local events. They enjoy using their music to spread positivity and are MAKING HISTORY on "The Voice" as the youngest duo ever.

Royce Lovett, 30

Team Gwen

Hometown: Tallahassee, FL

Resident: Tallahassee, FL



Royce, named after the Rolls-Royce luxury car, was raised in a Christian household and began singing in church where his mother led worship. He taught himself guitar, started writing music and got his first gig at a local pizza shop in the 11th grade. After high school, Royce got married and had two kids, all while chasing his dream to play music. While he's had some success, he's also had some ups and downs supporting his family financially. Royce comes to "The Voice" to show his kids that success isn't measured by money, but by living out your dream.

Elise Azkoul, 28

Team Gwen

Hometown: Grand Rapids, MI

Resident: Atlanta, GA

Elise comes from a lively Lebanese family where everyone loves to sing and dance. At 9, she became a voiceover actor on a Christian radio show that sparked her love for the studio. Elise followed her passion to Chicago's Wheaton College, where she studied music and started performing at jazz clubs. Elise currently lives in Atlanta with her husband and works as a vocal coach, singer, songwriter and voice actor. Elise is thrilled to represent her culture on "The Voice" and hopes to take her career to the next level with the help of her own coach.

Cory Jackson, 24

Team Blake

Hometown: Jonesboro, AR

Resident: Jonesboro, AR

Cory grew up in the country on a cattle farm that his grandfather started. In the 11th grade, his grandfather bought him his first guitar and encouraged him to play, so Cory started a band and began to sing in public. While he pursued country music, he also got his bachelor's degree and later enrolled in a doctorate program for occupational therapy. He ultimately decided to stick with music. Cory works full time in manufacturing at a software development company and recently got married to the love of his life, Sarah.





