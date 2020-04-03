Artist Emergency Fund Re-Opens for Documentary Community

American Documentary is launching a COVID-19 Artist Emergency Fund to support the independent documentary community. This adapted fund will provide rapid response grants up to $500 to assist artists with basic needs including food, immediate health needs and insurance premiums.



"We are just beginning to see how COVID-19 is affecting filmmakers, especially those from marginalized communities. Canceled premieres, halted production and broader systemic issues are profoundly affecting filmmakers from healthcare to housing security. This adapted COVID AEF is designed for quick turnaround grants to support filmmakers and their families' physical health."

- Justine Nagan, Executive Director

"The hope is that these small grants can provide documentary filmmakers with some immediate support in sustaining their groceries, doctor visits and health insurance during this intense, confusing time."

- Asad Muhammad, VP Impact & Engagement Strategy



Applications are open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the fund is expired.





