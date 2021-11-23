The Casting Society of America Announces 37th Artios Awards Nominations

The Casting Society of America has announced its full list of nominations for the 37th Artios Awards.

Deadline reports that since Broadway had been dark throughout the nomination process, the society would instead honor virtual theatre productions that happened throughout the year, naming it the Virtual Theatre Award.

Winners will be announced on March 17, 2022 at an in-person ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Check out the full list of nominations below!

Virtual Theatre

ART - Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

DUCHESS! DUCHESS! DUCHESS! - JC Clementz

MANIC MONOLOGUES - Stephanie Klapper

SWEAT - Lindsay Brooks

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - Stephanie Klapper

Television Pilot and First Season - Comedy

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT - John Papsidera, Kim Miscia, Beth Bowling

GIRLS5EVA - Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison

HACKS - Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate)

LOVE, VICTOR - Josh Einsohn, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate)

TED LASSO - Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season - Drama

BRIDGERTON - Kelly Valentine Hendry

GINNY & GEORGIA - Alyssa Weisberg, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Jamie Ember (Associate)

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

PERRY MASON - Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

P-VALLEY - Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

YOUR HONOR - Lauren Grey, Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Series - Comedy

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW - Victoria Thomas, Leigh Jonte (Associate)

CALL MY AGENT - Constance Demontoy

THE KOMINSKY METHOD - Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

PEN15 - Melissa DeLizia

SHRILL - Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST - Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sean Cossey (Location Casting), JJ Ogilvy (Location Casting)

Television Series - Drama

THE BOYS - Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sara Kay (Location Casting), Jenny Lewis (Location Casting)

THE HANDMAID'S TALE - Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

THE MANDALORIAN - Sarah Halley Finn

POSE - Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

THIS IS US - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Limited Series

FARGO - Rachel Tenner, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Barbara Giordani (Location Casting), Francesco Vedovati (Location Casting), AJ Links (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

I MAY DESTROY YOU - Julie Harkin

MARE OF EASTTOWN - Avy Kaufman, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate)

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi

WANDAVISION - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Djinous Rowling (Associate)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

COMING 2 AMERICA - Leah Daniels-Butler, George Pierre (Location Casting)

OSLO - Leslee Feldman

PLAN B - Jill Anthony Thomas, Kathleen Chopin, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate), Caroline Pommert-Allegrante (Associate)

SYLVIE'S LOVE - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate)

THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY - Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children's Pilot & Series, Live-Action

ALL THAT - Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? - Sheryl Levine, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Morgan Rudner (Associate)

BUNK'D - Howard Meltzer, Morgan Rudner (Associate), Biz Urban (Associate)

FAMILY REUNION - Kim Taylor-Coleman

THE MIGHTY DUCKS: GAME CHANGERS - Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Shevchenko, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Gianna Butler (Associate)

PUNKY BREWSTER - Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Jeremy O'Keefe (Associate)

YOUNG DYLAN - Kim Taylor-Coleman

Animated Series

BIG MOUTH - Julie Ashton

BOB'S BURGERS - Julie Ashton

CENTRAL PARK - Julie Ashton

FAMILY GUY - Christine Terry*

ROBOT CHICKEN - Christine Terry*

Reality Series

THE CIRCLE - Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Associate), Shannon McCarty (Associate)

NAILED IT! - Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn, Shannon McCarty, Anna Sturgeon

QUEER EYE - Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

TOP CHEF - Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

WIPEOUT - Katy Wallin

Short Film

GROWING FANGS - Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

IN FRANCE, MICHELLE IS A MAN'S NAME - Lana Veenker, Eryn Goodman, Ranielle Gray (Associate)

JOSIAH - Jennifer Presser

PLEASE HOLD - Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

SEE YOU SOON - Freya Krasnow

STAGIAIRE - Marin Hope

Short Form Series

THE BIRCH - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Lana Veenker (Location Casting), Eryn Goodman (Location Casting), Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate), Ranielle Gray (Associate)

EMILY'S WONDER LAB - Megan Sleeper

LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS - Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

MAPLEWORTH MURDERS - Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

WIRELESS - Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stacey Rice (Associate)