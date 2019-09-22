Aron Eisenberg, Best Known For His Role on STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE, Dies at 50

According to Fox News, Aron Eisenberg, an actor best known for the role of 'Nog' on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at age 50.

The news of his passing was shared on Facebook by his wife, Malissa Longo.

"There will never be another light like Aron's," she writes. "The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally."

Eisenberg's cause of death was not mentioned, but he struggled with his health for years.

He was born with only one kidney and it was defective. He went on dialysis at age 14 and underwent his first transplant surgery at age 17, as well as a second kidney transplant in 2015. The new kidney failed, causing him to resume dialysis and have another transplant in December of that year.

In addition to his role on Star Trek, Eisenberg appeared on TV shows including Tales from the Crypt, Amityville: The Evil Escapes, Parker Lewis Can't Lose, The Wonder Years, and General Hospital. He had a recurring guest star role ION The Secret World of Alex Mack. His film credits included The Liars' Club, Puppet Master III, Streets, and House 3.

Read more on Fox News.





