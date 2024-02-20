Ariana Grande, Sydney Sweeney & More Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Shane Gillis will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Feb. 24. Gillis is currently performing stand-up nationwide.

21 Savage will perform as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy Award winner’s newest release, “American Dream,” marks his fourth album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Sydney Sweeney will make her “SNL” hosting debut on March 2. The Emmy Award-nominated actress produced and stars in “Immaculate,” opening March 22.

Kacey Musgraves will take the stage for her third appearance as musical guest. The Grammy-winning artist’s upcoming album, “Deeper Well,” will be released March 15.

Josh Brolin will host “SNL” for the third time on March 9. The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in the highly anticipated film “Dune: Part Two,” in theaters March 1.

Ariana Grande will return for her third appearance as musical guest. The Grammy winner’s upcoming album, “Eternal Sunshine,” is set for release March 8.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

