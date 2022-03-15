Ariana DeBose, George Takei & More to Present at Writer's Guild Awards

The Writers Guild of America, East and West TODAY unveiled the talent line-up of presenters scheduled to appear at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards joint virtual ceremony on Sunday, March 20.

In addition to this year's host, writer-actor-producer Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso), presenters slated to appear include Writers Guild Award-winning writer and Peabody Award-winner Pamela Adlon (Better Things, This Is Us), SAG Award-nominated actor and comedian Diedrich Bader (Space Force, Veep), Young Artists Award-nominated actress Jaylen Barron (Blindspotting, Shameless), Primetime Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Primetime Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Nicholas Braun (Succession, Zola), Academy Award-nominated and SAG Award-winning actress and singer Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom), Tony Award-winning and NAACP Award-winning actor, writer, and director Colman Domingo (Euphoria, If Beale Street Could Talk), Hollywood Critics Association TV Award-winning and Primetime Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), SAG Award-wining and Primetime Emmy-winning actor Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development), Emmy Award-winning journalist and news anchor Chris Hayes (All In with Chris Hayes), MTV Movie Award-nominated actor and comedian David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Office), Writers Guild Award-winning and Primetime Emmy-winning comedian, writer, and late night host Seth Meyers (Late Night with Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live), NAACP Image Award-nominated and Daytime Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Kel Mitchell (Kenan & Kel), SAG Award-nominated and Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor and comedian Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method, Mad About You), GLAAD Vito Russo Award-winning actor and activist George Takei (Star Trek), Behind THE VOICE Actors Award-winning actress Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Legally Blonde), and comedian, creator, writer and actress Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah).

Hugh Fink is the Executive Producer of the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. The ceremony is co-produced by Joselyn Allen and Kelly Brock. Head writers are Ann Cohen and Joe O'Brien. Additional writers include Timothy Cooper, Bonnie Datt, Hugh Fink, Don Hooper, Danielle Koenig, Ed Lee, and Bill Scheft. Host writers are Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.

WGAE Awards Committee members are Bonnie Datt (chair), Ann Cohen, Timothy Cooper, Don Hooper, Lily-Hayes Kaufman, Gail Lee, Bill Scheft, Shannon Walker, and Caroline Waxler. WGAW Awards Committee members are Patric M. Verrone (chair), Steve Chivers, Patrick Doody, Elias Davis, Shelly Goldstein, Zoe Marshall, Scott Saltzburg, and Betsy Thomas.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos