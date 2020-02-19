Apple TV Will Release SWAN SONG With Mahershala Ali

Deadline reports that Apple TV has acquired the rights to "Swan Song," an upcoming film featuring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

The film is described as a genre-bending drama that is set in the near future, exploring how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life FOR THE PEOPLE they love.

Benjamin Cleary is at the helm.

"Benjamin's script for 'Swan Song' immediately connected with us," said Matt Dentler from Apple. "We cannot wait to bring Benjamin's vision together with Mahershala's undeniable talent to deliver this powerfully layered story to audiences around the world."

"I've been developing Swan Song for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision," said Cleary. "Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream."

Ali won Academy Awards for his performances in "Moonlight" and "Green Book." He starred in 2econd Stage Theatre's production of "Smart People" in 2016.

Read the original story on Deadline.





