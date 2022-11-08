Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Renews BAD SISTERS For Season Two

The complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal for "Bad Sisters," the global hit, darkly comedic murder mystery series from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan.

"If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I'd have said; yeah, that sounds about right. The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that DON'T always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

Since its global premiere, "Bad Sisters" has been hailed as "one of the year's best shows," "a wickedly funny, genuinely poignant" dramedy, and "this year's most vicious comic treat." As each new episode of "Bad Sisters" debuted week-to-week on Apple TV+, the series received continuous praise from critics and fans around the world, and currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The recently aired season one finale episode was dubbed "the most satisfying TV finale of the year." The Critics Choice Association Women's Committee also recently granted "Bad Sisters" with the newly launched Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).

In "Bad Sisters," the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent - and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. The "Bad Sisters" ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series "Clan," which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.

Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors. Walsh also serves as executive producer. "Bad Sisters" is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

"Bad Sisters" joins globally celebrated Apple Original series that have recently received renewals including "Trying" season four, "Physical" season three, "Loot" season two, "Slow Horses" season two, "For All Mankind" season four, "Pachinko" season two, the second season of Emmy and AFI Award winner "Schmigadoon!," "Swagger" season two, and the second season of 14x Emmy Award-nominated "Severance."

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 280 wins and 1,216 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



