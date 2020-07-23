Apple Orders New Thriller SHINING GIRLS Starring Elisabeth Moss

Apple today announced a series order for "Shining Girls," a new metaphysical thriller based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes and starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss. Hailing from MRC Television, the series will be adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who will also serve as showrunner.

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

In addition to starring, Moss will executive produce through Love & Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davidson. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

"Shining Girls" follows Apple's recently announced a straight-to-series order for "The Shrink Next Door," a new eight-episode limited series from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

The new Apple Original series will join a slate of critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob," the NAACP Image Award-winning "Truth Be Told," and the Golden Globe-nominated and SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series "The Morning Show"; as well as the anticipated upcoming series "Mosquito Coast," starring Justin Theroux; "Lisey's Story," written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Julianne Moore; and the historical drama series "Hedy Lamarr," starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.1 For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

1 One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Visit apple.com/promo for more information.

