Anuel AA to Perform at UBS Arena in Belmont Park

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Global urban music artist Anuel AA returns to New York for a concert on November 6, 2026, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, in a special presentation produced by Zamora Live.

Recognized as one of the artists who helped propel Latin trap onto the international stage, Anuel AA has built a career defined by global hits, collaborations with some of music's biggest stars, and an unwavering connection with millions of fans around the world.

Since the release of 'Real Hasta la Muerte' in 2018, Anuel AA has become one of the defining names of a new generation of urban music. His career continued to soar with projects including Emmanuel, Los Dioses, alongside Ozuna, and Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren, further solidifying his international presence and expanding his influence across Latin music.

Throughout his career, the singer has built an extensive catalog of songs that have become anthems for his fans. Tracks such as 'China,' 'Secreto,' 'Sola,' 'Brindemos,' 'Adicto,' and 'Hasta Que Dios Diga,' among many others, are part of a career that has transcended the borders of Puerto Rico and conquered stages throughout the United States, Latin America, and Europe.

His impact has also been recognized by the music industry through major awards, nominations, certifications, and prominent positions on leading Latin music charts, confirming his place among the most recognized urban artists of his generation. This concert arrives ahead of the highly anticipated release of his upcoming album, 'Real Hasta La Muerte 2,' one of Anuel AA's most eagerly awaited projects.

A Night to Experience the World of Anuel AA

The November 6 concert will give New York audiences the opportunity to experience the different stages of Anuel AA's career—from the songs that defined his beginnings and helped shape the sound of Latin trap to the reggaeton hits and productions that have transformed him into a global superstar.

It will be a night filled with the energy, attitude, and commanding stage presence that define his live performances, featuring a musical journey designed for thousands of fans to sing along to the biggest hits that have accompanied his career.

Fans can expect a large-scale experience at one of the New York area's premier venues, where urban music will take center stage and the unmistakable phrase 'Real Hasta La Muerte' will once again resonate alongside thousands of fans.

With a production designed to bring the full intensity of his music to the stage, the show promises to combine sound, lighting, visual elements, and Anuel AA's signature energy, transforming UBS Arena into the ultimate gathering place for fans of Latin urban music.

Anuel AA and New York: Reuniting With His Fans

New York represents one of the most important markets for Latin and urban music in the United States, and this concert will bring together a multicultural audience that has supported Anuel AA throughout his artistic evolution.

Presented by Zamora Live, the November 6 show promises to bring together music, world-class production, and the unmistakable energy of one of Latin urban music's most influential artists for a night specially created for his fans throughout New York and the East Coast.

About Zamora Live

Zamora Live is a leading concert and live entertainment production and promotion company dedicated to creating high-impact entertainment experiences for Latin audiences throughout the United States and other markets. With an established track record in the industry, the company has worked with renowned artists and brought major productions to premier venues.

With a focus on excellence, innovation, and strengthening the connection between artists and their audiences, Zamora Live continues to expand its presence within the Latin entertainment industry through the production of concerts, tours, and special events. The company is committed to delivering memorable experiences supported by high-quality productions and a strategic vision that celebrates and expands the reach of Latin music.

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan a trip, visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Updates are also available at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

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