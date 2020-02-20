Anthony Hopkins Joins Mike Tyson Biopic CUS AND MIKE

Deadline reports that Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of the upcoming Mike Tyson biopic "Cus and Mike." He will play Tyson's legendary trainer, Cus D'Amato.

The film tells the story of Tyson and D'Amato, and how D'Amato moulded the fighter into becoming the youngest heavyweight title winner ever and one of the most ferocious boxers of his generation.

It will chart how the tough but brilliant D'Amato became a father-figure to the wayward adolescent Tyson who would go on to become the revered fighter and then a figure of controversy.

Nick Cassavetes directs Desmond Nakano's screenplay. Cassavetes is best known for directing "The Notebook" and "John Q."

Cassavetes said about the film, "This is an absolute dream scenario for me. An opportunity to work with Sir Anthony in a movie about two of my all-time heroes, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson, the most ferocious (and my favorite) fighter who ever lived? In a story about father figures that disappear too soon? I'm in heaven. So happy that my first film with Mike Mendelsohn and Patriot Pictures is this one. It should be one for the ages..."

Hopkins won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs." He recently starred in "The Two Popes."

Read the original story on Deadline.





