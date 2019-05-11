Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer Will Lead Film Adaptation of TURN OF MIND

Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer are teaming up for the feature adaptation of New York Times bestseller Turn of Mind, according to Deadline.

The thriller will be adapted by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright. The film follows a retired orthopedic doctor (Bening) who suffers from Alzheimer's whoi s trying to figure out if she killed the person the police claim she did.

The film is produced by Gail Berman through The Jackal Group, Well Told Entertainment's Rory Koslow, and Gideon Raff, who is also directing.

Rocket Science will finance the film and launch international sales at Cannes next week.

"Turn of Mind is an edge-of-your-seat emotional thriller. A story of a warped friendship between two brilliant, sharp, forceful women who are bonded equally by their love for and jealousy of one other," said Raff. "I am thrilled to have two legends filling these roles. What struck me most when reading LaPlante's novel was how she rarely breaks from Jennifer's point of view. So, with her, we go through the visceral experience of a woman who relied her whole life on her gifted mind, only to find herself losing it when she needs it most."

Read more on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You