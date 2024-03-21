Annemarie Wiley Exits THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annemarie Wiley will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The anesthetist and wife of Marcellus Wiley took to Instagram to share that she had not been asked back for the upcoming season.

"To say that I'm disappointed is an understatement," her statement read. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."

Throughout her first season, Wiley feuded with Sutton Stracke over what became "Esophogate" and with Crystal Kung Minkoff about her title as a nurse.

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the ‘game was played.'”

The most recent season also featured Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

Season 13 of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS is now streaming on Peacock. Further cast changes for the upcoming season have not yet been revealed.

Photo by: Emily Shur/Bravo