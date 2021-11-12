Anne Burrell & Carson Kressley to Host BATTLE OF THE BIRD on Food Network

Food Network is ready for food's biggest holiday of the year! Tune in to Food Network this Sunday, November 14th at 10pm ET/PT for the premiere of the one-hour primetime Thanksgiving special, Battle for the Bird.

Anne Burrell and Carson Kressley bring their know-how and their humor as they co-host this timely seasonal competition in which they challenge two teams to see who can pull off the most amazing Thanksgiving get together in just four hours. The special will also be available to stream same day on discovery+.

As the two competing kitchens heat up, it is 'game on' as one team's family-inspired 'Sicilian Tailgating' party theme goes head-to-head with a full throttle 'New Orleans Luau' Friendsgiving extravaganza to see who can throw the best Thanksgiving party based not only on menu and taste but décor and presentation as well.

Anne and Carson are looking for the best overall Thanksgiving experience and they have their work cut out for them as they challenge, mentor, and ultimately judge this pressure-filled competition to deliver the year's biggest food holiday and determine which is the biggest, baddest Turkey Day fest to win the Battle for the Bird!

