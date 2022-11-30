Anna Wilding Continues WOODSTOCK: THE AGE OF INNOCENCE Production

From Award-Winning Filmmaker Anna Wilding ("BUDDHA WILD" and The Obama "CELEBRATE HOPE," Collection) comes a documentary for the ultimate Woodstock fan.

WOODSTOCK: The Age of Innocence is a full-length documentary feature film focusing on the original, authentic Woodstock music festival, seeking out where the people are TODAY and revisiting the history and legacy of the iconic festival's impact on the music industry.

Directed, produced, and hosted by Wilding, the documentary marks the first release and the launch of Broader Horizon Entertainment, a motion picture production company backed by private investors.

WOODSTOCK: The Age of Innocence features music and never-before-captured interviews exploring the context of the wider music scene in the late 1960's and 1970's through to the present-day including appearances by Bob Marley's The Wailers, now led by Aston Martin Junior. Wilding will chronicle musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Grace Slick, Melanie Safka, Sha Na Na, Earth Wind & Fire, Arlo Guthrie and many more.

"We have been fortunate enough to secure the music rights and interviews from leading talent and capture new footage that provides a fresh perspective on this iconic festival," said Producer Anna Wilding. "Fans who thought they've seen it all will hopefully look at the festival with a new lens after watching the film."

Known for her breathtaking photography in creating The Obama CELEBRATE HOPE Collection which has spanned America and the parts of the world over the last years on tour, Wilding's acclaim over the past twenty years comes from producing A-list music videos and feature films (including consulting on the first Lord of the Rings trilogy for New Line) as well as documentaries including Buddha Wild.

Wilding is joined by AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Casting Producer Julie Donsky, Emmy Award winning Editor Heidi Scharfe (Linda Ronstadt) and Emmy Award winning composer Charles David Denler (who worked with Wilding on Buddha Wild).

"Woodstock was the catalyst for other music festivals like Harlem Music Festival, Randell Island, Ultima, US, Coachella, and Burning Man," said Wilding. "Our documentary also explores the impact of Woodstock on the next generation of artists and focuses on the authenticity of the original Woodstock."

Wilding is also planning an original film soundtrack along with the documentary film.

ABOUT ANNA WILDING

Anna Wilding is award-winning director producer, actress, writer, and a master photographer. Wilding's acclaimed body of works included the acclaimed exhibition and luxury photography book "Celebrate Hope," the Obama Collection. Wilding's limited NFT Collection she created in 2021 is highly sought after and received countless accolades. As a Hollywood film industry veteran, Wilding has consulted on the Lord of the Rings franchise and remains one of the most sought-after production and executive consultants. Anna's artwork can be found at www.annawilding.world and NFT's can be found at https://makersplace.com/annawilding/.

ABOUT BROADER HORIZON ENTERTAINMENT

Broader Horizon Entertainment a fully integrated global media and communications company that produces content for film, television, and digital platforms. We are an editorial driven production company that specialize in documentary storytelling. From feature films to digital shorts & docu-series we get to the heart of the story so that audiences can immerse themselves into our work.