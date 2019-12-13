Ann-Margret and Journalistic Excellence Honored at NAEJ Awards Gala

Proving the legacy of the entertainment genius Bob Hope is as influential as ever, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation sponsored a table at The LA Press Club's 12th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala held in the Crystal ballroom of millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, Ca on Sunday, Dec 1st, 2019. Established to honor and award individuals for their journalistic excellence, career achievement and contributions to society, the evening was dedicated to the memory of Robert Forster.



In addition to the deserving members of the media being honored for their dedicated efforts to bringing the accurate and factual news to the public as well as, in many cases, raising social consciousness, were an eclectic list of honorees who have influenced great change in the industry of media.



"What a wonderful, inspiring evening! Not only a back to back presentation of brilliant performers, journalists, writers and creators, but all of them people who refuse to rest on their laurels, every single one of them dedicated to changing the world and helping others. Where on earth are you going to see Quentin Tarantino, Danny Trejo, Tarana Burke, Ben Mankiewicz and Ann Margaret on the same bill?" remarked. Little House on the Prairie's Alison Arngrim. Adding, "What an honor also to be at the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation table, having worked with the wonderful Bob Hope and having seen how he endlessly used his fame to help others. Even now, the foundation carries on the work in his name, helping abused women and children - and of course, Bob's beloved veterans. How appropriate to be honoring Ann Margaret, who stood beside Bob so many times entertaining our troops."



Receiving THE IMPACT Award For Influential Contributions to Culture and Society was Tarana Burke for her part in The'me too' Movement, with an Introduction by Rosanna Arquette. THE DISTINGUISHED STORYTELLER Award For Excellence in Storytelling Outside of Journalism was presented to Quentin Tarantino and presented by Jamie Foxx.



Two time EMMY nominee, Lee Purcell, commented, "It was an honor to be invited by Linda Hope and The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation to appear on their behalf at the 12th annual LA Press Club gala. An organization whose focus on children, abused women and, of course, our Veterans is close to my heart. Among the deserving honorees were Ben Mankiewicz, Tarana Burke, Danny Trejo, the legendary Ann-Margret and a man to whom my admiration is boundless, Quentin Tarantino. I was also so very pleased that the entire evening was dedicated to my friend Robert Forster and that so many people spoke about him, including Quentin and especially his beloved Denise Grayson."



THE LUMINARY AWARD For Career Achievement was given to TCM's Ben Mankiewicz following an Introduction by his brother Josh Mankiewicz. THE VISIONARY AWARD For Humanitarian Work was appropriately presented to Danny Trejo and introduced by Congressional Rep. Tony Cardenas. And the evenings crowning glory, THE LEGEND AWARD For Lifetime Achievements and Contributions to Society was given to non other that the incomparable and iconic Ann-Margret with a loving Introduction by the only woman to appear in two 007/James Bond films, Maud Adams.



Critically acclaimed recording artist, Roslyn Kind, remarked, "What a wonderful evening at the LA Press Club Gala! It was such an honor to have been asked to represent The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation. Particularly heart touching was the friendship between Ann-Margret and Bob Hope and how their relationship lifted the moral of our servicemen everywhere."



Photo Credit: Bobby Dahlquist & Bill Dow





Related Articles View More TV Stories