Animal Planet to Premiere Second Season of HANGING WITH THE HENDERSONS

The family that vets together stays together! The hilarious and big-hearted Henderson clan from Colorado's FOX Hollow Animal Hospital returns to Animal Planet for the second season of HANGING WITH THE HENDERSONS beginning Saturday, July 13 at 9PM ET/PT. Each episode features captivating behind-the-scenes animal stories at the family-run practice led by Dr. Tony Henderson and his sons Dr. Ryan and internet-famous 'singing vet' Dr. Ross, who has captured the hearts of millions with his impressive serenading skills to the furry patients at the hospital. Animals this season include hedgehogs, parrots, kangaroos, wallabies, kittens and wolves.

HANGING WITH THE HENDERSONS season two kicks off with a few dogs needing expert care from the Henderson family. First, a dog is bitten by a venomous snake and it's up to the FOX Hollow team to find the best treatment. Dr. Ryan is called to look after a Great Dane who may have mistaken his own tail for a chew toy, and Dr. Ross strategically performs mouth surgery on a collie with a potentially cancerous mass. The dynamic brother duo also visits a wolf and wolf-dog sanctuary, to bring a much-needed donation of food and supplies and assist the caretakers with the animals' physical exams.

HANGING WITH THE HENDERSONS is produced for Animal Planet by Critical Content where Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, and Mike Stutz are executive producers. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer and Patrick Keegan serves as supervising producer.

