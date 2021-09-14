Andy Mientus Joins Cast of Netflix's GRENDEL Series

Andy Mientus has joined the cast of the new Netflix series, Grendel, an all-new series based on the masked vigilante from the popular, award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books.

Based on Matt Wagner's groundbreaking comic book series, Grendel follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin as, seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, he goes to war with New York's criminal underworld, only to realize...why beat them, when you can join them?

Mientus will play the role of Larry Stohler. The cast is led by Abubakr Ali as the titular hero Grendel/Hunter Rose. Also in the cast are Brittany Allen, Julian Black Antelope, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Jaime Ray Newman, Erik Palladino and Madeline Zima.

The series is a Netflix production and comes out of Netflix's first look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. Netflix and Dark Horse have previously collaborated on the popular series The Umbrella Academy, Jonas Åkerlund's feature film Polar, and they are currently in production on the animated series, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Andy Mientus was last seen on Broadway in the 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. Other theatrical credits include Bent (Mark Taper Forum), Les Miserables (Broadway, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Breakthrough Performance), Spring Awakening (First National Tour, dir Michael Mayer), Carrie (MCC Theater), Parade (Avery Fisher), February House (NYSF). Television: "Smash" (NBC), "The Flash" (CW), "Chasing Life" (ABC Family), "Anger Management" (FX). Education: University of Michigan.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mack