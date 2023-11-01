Andy Fickman's BLUE LIGHT Announces Cast, Premieres, And Scares Up Sales

Bella DeLong, Amber Janea, Daryl Tofa, Ana Zambrana, Crystal Lake Evans, Jarrett Brown, John Bucy, and Finley Rose Slater star in Heathers the Musical director Andy Fickman's BLUE LIGHT. The terrifying horror film premieres at AFM Market and promises a unique twist on the genre.

The ensemble cast includes Bella DeLong (The Winchesters, Wuthering Heights, Twelfth Night with the Montana Shakespeare Company), Amber Janea (Lifetime's A Predator Returns), Daryl Tofa (Two-Bit, DALLAS Winston/Johnny Cade cover in The Outsiders on Broadway), Ana Zambrana (La Traición en la Amistad), Crystal Lake Evans (Starz's Hightown), Jarrett Brown (Netflix's Colin in Black and White), John Bucy (CBS/Paramount's Frasier Reboot), and Finley Rose Slater (Playing with Fire) who worked previously with Fickman on Playing with Fire.

Sales for BLUE LIGHT include Germany - Lighthouse Home Entertainment, India - VR Films and Studios, Middle East - Eagle Films Middle East, and Poland - Media4Fun.

BLUE LIGHT is a horror film based on true and terrifying unexplained events. The film follows a group of friends on a road trip who soon realize something terrifying and unworldly is threatening their lives.

Producers include Andy Fickman (Anaconda), Todd Slater (Sacrifice Game), Grant Slater (Odd Man Rush) Betsy Sullenger (Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse), Scott Prisand (Rock Of Ages), KATIE Leary (All These Small Moments) & Michael Speyer (F The Prom). The film is executive produced by Scott Abrams and Robert Leary.

“Blue Light is a rollercoaster ride of thrills and surprises that takes audiences on a captivating, mind-bending journey. What better day than Halloween to premier Andy's new horror masterpiece.” Said Epstein.

“I cannot wait for audiences across the world to go on the Blue Light journey with us. Inspired by a real-life terrifying incident in my own life we searched for seven amazing actors to bring this story to life and never imagined we would find such perfect actors on and off screen. They have elevated the material to a whole new level.” Said Fickman.

Film Mode Entertainment is set to showcase an impressive lineup of new acquisitions at the 2023 American Film Market (AFM). With several successful elevated genre films under its belt, the company has built a reputation for acquiring and producing high-quality films that are star-studded and commercially viable. Film Mode Entertainment will screen BLUE LIGHT for buyers for the first time on Wednesday, October 31, 2023 at 11:30AM at Laemmle Monica Film Center 2. Film Mode Entertainment has taken on worldwide sales rights for the film which has been recently completed.

BLUE LIGHT has been selected to have its festival world debut at Frightfest's special two-day Halloween extravaganza, on Friday, October 28th. Frightfest is the UK's biggest genre film festival and one of the world's most respected and well attended.

Fickman has built an extremely loyal, engaged, and wide-reaching fanbase over the years, due in no small part to his ability to successfully deliver hit films and other productions that span most genres and platforms. This includes his celebrated rendition of the Los Angeles, Off-Broadway, West End and Touring productions of Heathers: The Musical, the award-winning Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical, and She's The Man.

Film Mode Entertainment is repped by Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity, and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films.

Film Mode's recent titles include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, and Adrian Grenier.

Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated its growth and expanded its capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalog of more than 600 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film.

The company also has its distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit Click Here.