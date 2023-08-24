Andrea Bocelli Documentary From eOne In the Works

ANDREA BOCELLI: BECAUSE I BELIEVE is currently in production and is scheduled for release next year.

Aug. 24, 2023

Entertainment One (eOne) announced today that it is producing and financing Andrea Bocelli: BECAUSE I BELIEVE, a new documentary, directed by acclaimed documentarian Cosima Spender (PALIO; SANPA).

Andrea Bocelli: BECAUSE I BELIEVE is the story of a unique talent and musical genius. The documentary offers never-before-seen insights into his life story, with unprecedented access following him not only backstage but beyond the stage and into his private life with family and close friends.

The film is being produced by eOne in London and filmed in Italy and America. Andrea Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero will serve as executive producers along with Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard, and Geno McDermott on behalf of eOne. Jan Younghusband is producing. Andrea Bocelli: BECAUSE I BELIEVE is currently in production and is scheduled for release next year, coinciding with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Cosima Spender (Director) says:

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world. When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him. Andrea and I instantly recognised each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region. This meant an immediate understanding of sense of humour, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

Jan Younghusband (Producer) says:

“This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor.  It is an honour to work with Andrea and his family, friends, and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”



